Mumbai realty's ₹9.6 cr luxury median nearly doubles Gurugram's ₹5.4 cr

Luxury Premium Still Rising—Mumbai’s Coefficient Climbs to 3.72 Even as the Luxury Price Index (LPI) for Tier-1 markets moderates from 2.32 in 2021 to 2.27 in 2025, Mumbai continues to defy gravity. Its luxury coefficient has surged to 3.72, up from 3.32 last year, highlighting: Mumbai’s sustained ability to price above mainstream housing A deeper pool of ultra-affluent buyers Higher price tolerance among CXOs, HNIs, NRIs and financial-sector professionals This resilience comes at a time when markets like Gurugram and Bengaluru display stronger growth in premium housing share—but not in absolute pricing power. South Mumbai, Worli–Lower Parel, Bandra West Lead Demand

Luxury demand in Mumbai remains concentrated in some of the country’s most high-value micro-markets: South Mumbai (Malabar Hill, Walkeshwar, Nepean Sea Road) Worli–Lower Parel Bandra West Search activity for luxury homes has strengthened through 2025, especially in the ₹5–10 crore and ₹10 crore-plus segments, signalling: Rising appetite among wealthy end-users Return of investor-led purchasing Increased NRI inflows as global uncertainty drives safe-harbour buying in India "Mumbai’s luxury demand remains closely tied to high-value neighbourhoods such as South Mumbai, Worli–Lower Parel and Bandra West, which continue to attract concentrated interest from affluent buyers, CXOs, NRIs and investor-led purchasers. User searches in the luxury segment have strengthened further this year, with the ₹5–10 crore and ₹10 crore-plus brackets experiencing sharp momentum. This surge has been complemented by a steady expansion in luxury listings, supported by developers launching larger residences, amenity-rich gated communities and integrated lifestyle formats to match evolving consumer expectations," noted the report. Developers are responding with larger residences, premium gated communities and hospitality-inspired lifestyle projects.