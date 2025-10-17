Home / Finance / Personal Finance / UP announces 3% DA hike for employees and pensioners ahead of Diwali

UP announces 3% DA hike for employees and pensioners ahead of Diwali

Uttar Pradesh Announces DA Hike: 'Sensitive step' seeks to improve living standards, says state government

Pension Scheme, Pension
Uttar Pradesh Announces DA Hike: Pension Scheme, Pension(Photo: Shuttesrstock)
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 12:33 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved a 3 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for 2.8 million state government employees and pensioners, news agency PTI reported.
 
The revision raises DA and DR from 55 per cent to 58 per cent of basic pay, with effect from July 1, 2025. The increased amount will be paid in cash starting October 2025, the state government said.
 

What does DA Hike means for Govt employees

 
Dearness allowance is a cost-of-living adjustment paid to government employees and pensioners to help offset the impact of inflation. The new DA hike means for pensionior and employee:
 
  • An employee with a basic salary of Rs 10,000 will now receive Rs 5,800 as DA instead of Rs 5,500 earlier. 
  • Pensioners will get a similar 3 per cent rise in their Dearness Relief. 
  • The hike will apply to all eligible employees under both the Old and New Pension Schemes.
 
Officials said Chief Minister Adityanath described the move as a “sensitive step” to provide relief from inflation and to “improve the living standards of employees and pensioners.” 
 

Financial outgo for the state after DA Hike

 
The revision will cost the Uttar Pradesh government an additional Rs 1,960 crore till March 2026.
 
Of this, about Rs 795 crore will be disbursed in cash in November 2025, while another Rs 185 crore will be credited to the General Provident Fund (GPF) accounts of employees under the Old Pension Scheme.
 
The payment of arrears for July–September 2025 will involve an additional Rs 550 crore.
 
From December 2025 onwards, the state will bear an average monthly burden of Rs 245 crore to sustain the increase.
 
Officials said the Chief Minister has directed that the enhanced DA and DR benefits be paid promptly, ensuring employees receive the hike as part of Diwali-season relief.
 
The decision follows the central government’s recent 3 per cent DA hike for its employees and pensioners, effective July 1 2025. The decision raised DA from 55 per cent to 58 per cent.
 
(With inputs from PTI)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bank Holiday on Diwali 2025: Check state-wise list of bank closures

Can't access your PF for 12 months? Here's what the new rule means for you

Rise of BNPL and festive EMIs: How Diwali lights up India's credit boom

Diwali 2025: You can get ₹50,000 firecracker insurance Cover for just Rs 5

Mall boom ahead? India's retail REITs may become ₹80,000 cr market by 2030

Topics :Pension in IndiaPension Payment OrderBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story