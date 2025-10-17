Bank Holiday on Diwali 2025: Check state-wise list of bank closures

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 10:40 AM IST
Bank Holiday List on Diwali 2025: Different regions of India follow varying interpretations of the lunar calendar, which is why Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated on different days across the country in 2025. While most states will mark Diwali on Monday, October 20, some regions will observe it a day later, on Tuesday, October 21, along with Govardhan Puja.
These regional variations have led to some confusion about bank holidays across India. To help you plan your finances, whether it’s withdrawing cash, clearing a cheque, or completing other banking tasks, here’s a detailed overview of bank closures during the upcoming Diwali week.
Bank holidays in October 2025: Check out the state-wise Diwali holidays
•October 18 (Saturday)- Dhanteras: Banks will stay open nationwide.
The shutdown is under the RBI's Negotiable Instruments Act holidays, which differ from one state to the next, based on regional customs.
The exact date of Diwali in 2025 has caused some confusion this year. While some calendars list the festival on Monday, October 20, others mark it on Tuesday, October 21. However, according to the official government calendar, Diwali 2025 will be celebrated on October 20, and most states are expected to observe a bank holiday on that day.
Notably, all banks, both public and private, are required by RBI regulations to stay closed on Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Customers are urged to schedule their cash/other withdrawals and financial transactions as there are so many back-to-back holidays.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.