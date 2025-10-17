Bank Holiday on Diwali 2025: Check state-wise list of bank closures

Bank Holiday List on Diwali 2025: Different regions of India follow varying interpretations of the lunar calendar, which is why Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated on different days across the country in 2025. While most states will mark Diwali on Monday, October 20, some regions will observe it a day later, on Tuesday, October 21, along with Govardhan Puja.

These regional variations have led to some confusion about bank holidays across India. To help you plan your finances, whether it’s withdrawing cash, clearing a cheque, or completing other banking tasks, here’s a detailed overview of bank closures during the upcoming Diwali week.

Bank holidays in October 2025: Check out the state-wise Diwali holidays October 18 (Saturday)- October 18 (Saturday)- Dhanteras : Banks will stay open nationwide. • October 19 (Sunday) – Choti Diwali: Banks will stay closed nationwide. October 20 (Monday) – October 20 (Monday) – Diwali : Banks will stay shut in these states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Assam, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh. • October 22 (Tuesday) – Govardhan Puja: Banks will remain shut in these states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

• October 23 (Wednesday) – Bhai Dooj: Banks will stay shut in Gujarat, Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh. • October 27-28 – Chhath Puja: Banks will be closed in West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand. October 31 – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti: Bank holiday in Gujarat. ALSO READ: Muhurat trading: Five-year trend shows festive optimism; will it continue? October 31 – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti: Bank holiday in Gujarat. October 2025 Bank holidays: RBI guidelines The shutdown is under the RBI's Negotiable Instruments Act holidays, which differ from one state to the next, based on regional customs. ALSO READ: Gold may touch ₹1.5 lakh by Diwali 2026 - Axis predicts 30% more upside The exact date of Diwali in 2025 has caused some confusion this year. While some calendars list the festival on Monday, October 20, others mark it on Tuesday, October 21. However, according to the official government calendar, Diwali 2025 will be celebrated on October 20, and most states are expected to observe a bank holiday on that day.