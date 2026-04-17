UP, Haryana raise minimum wages: Here's what changes, who benefits

Minimum wages for millions of workers in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have been revised from April 1, raising statutory pay floors across skill categories.

What has changed in Haryana

Haryana has notified fresh minimum wages based on skill levels:

New wage for unskilled workers: Rs 15,220.71 per month

For semi-skilled workers: Rs 16,780.74 per month

For skilled workers: Rs 18,500.81 per month

Haryana links wages to the nature of work and experience. Importantly, its notification reiterates that men and women must be paid equally for the same category of work, reinforcing compliance with equal pay norms.

For workers, this provides clarity and a legally enforceable floor. For employers, it raises baseline labour costs, especially in sectors such as construction, small manufacturing and services where minimum wages are widely used as a benchmark. Uttar Pradesh raises wages by about 21 per cent Uttar Pradesh has increased interim minimum wages by around 21 per cent in the industrial districts of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad, regions with high urbanisation and cost of living pressures. The revised monthly wages are: Unskilled workers: Rs 13,690 (up from Rs 11,313) Semi-skilled workers: Rs 15,059 (up from Rs 12,445)

Skilled workers: Rs 16,868 (up from Rs 13,940) This sharper increase reflects the wage gap that had widened over time, particularly in urban clusters where inflation in housing, transport and food has outpaced earlier revisions. However, the state has clarified that existing notified minimum wages remain legally applicable, and the revised figures are interim adjustments pending full implementation of the new labour codes. Why minimum wages matter For low-income households, even incremental increases in wages can materially change monthly budgeting. A rise of Rs 2,000–Rs 3,000 a month can improve liquidity for essentials such as: Food and groceries

Rent and utilities

School fees and transport

Basic healthcare spending In practical terms, higher minimum wages can reduce reliance on informal borrowing, which often comes at steep interest rates. This, in turn, improves financial resilience.

That said, the impact is not uniform. Workers in the informal sector, who form a large share of the labour force, may not always receive statutory wages. Enforcement remains a structural challenge. The gap between law and reality While minimum wages are legally binding, compliance varies widely across sectors and regions. Smaller establishments and informal employers may underpay or delay wage adjustments. For workers, awareness is a critical constraint. Many are unaware of: The applicable wage category (unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled) The notified rates in their state Their legal right to equal pay From a financial planning standpoint, this creates uncertainty. Income volatility makes it harder to commit to savings, insurance premiums or loan repayments.