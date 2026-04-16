Senior living projects: Assess developer track record in service delivery

Developers of senior housing projects are scaling up operations and entering new cities in response to robust demand. Companies such as Ashiana Housing, Manasum Senior Living and Primus Senior Living, among others, are acquiring land parcels and expanding their footprint, according to a recent media report. Even DLF is entering the segment with a project in Gurgaon. A clear trend towards premiumisation is also emerging.

According to Colliers India, the Indian senior living market has the potential to expand from its current size of around $2–3 billion to around $12 billion by 2030.

A major demand driver is the growing share of the population aged 60 and above. “Rising life expectancy has increased the need for organised senior living facilities offering housing, medical support and wellness services,” says Vimal Nadar, national director, research, Colliers.

Many seniors now proactively choose such communities that offer safety, age-similar companionship, specialised infrastructure and structured support, rather than depend entirely on family-based care.

“Greater global exposure has made many Indians more receptive to the senior living models they have seen in developed markets,” says Rajagopal G, director and group chief executive officer, Serene Communities by Columbia Pacific.

Migration of the younger generation to other cities and countries has increased the need for secure, professionally managed spaces for elderly family members.

“The steady shift from joint families to nuclear households has left many elderly individuals without immediate support,” says Anantharam V Varayur, co-founder, Manasum Senior Living.

A significant number of these affluent seniors are also widely travelled, aspirational, quality-conscious, and increasingly willing to pay a premium for superior amenities, well-designed spaces, and access to quality healthcare and wellness services.

“Many seniors have sold their family homes after their children moved out and have accumulated enough savings to fund a comfortable retirement,” says Pharande.

Changing expectations among today’s retirees are leading to the premiumisation of senior living. “Higher disposable incomes and a stronger focus on health and wellness are supporting demand for such offerings,” says Nadar.

Rajagopal points out that the Covid-19 pandemic sharpened awareness of seniors’ safety. “It highlighted the risks of seniors living alone and increased the perceived value of health-focused community living,” says Akash Pharande, managing director, Pharande Spaces.

These projects are purpose-built for senior living, with age-friendly features such as wide corridors, non-slip flooring, grab rails and integrated health and wellness support systems.

Professionally managed facilities also offer a hassle-free lifestyle. “Residents benefit from a maintenance-free environment where housekeeping, dining and repairs are taken care of,” says Varayur.

Senior living projects offer a safe and secure environment through round-the-clock security, controlled access, and emergency response mechanisms. They typically combine these features with healthcare support, emergency response facilities, and wellness services. They create a setting designed around the specific needs of seniors.

These communities also offer assurance to the children that their parents are living in a safe, supportive and professionally managed environment.

High service and maintenance costs

One drawback of such projects is the high monthly maintenance cost to cover the costs of specialised staff and services. “These costs often escalate significantly over time,” says Abhishek Kumar, Sebi-registered investment adviser and founder, SahajMoney.com. Residents may also face operational risk if the service provider changes or if the developer encounters financial distress.