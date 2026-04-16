Senior living projects: Assess developer track record in service delivery

Buyers should also ensure they have adequate liquidity. These assets may not be easy to sell quickly in the event of an unforeseen medical emergency. “Ensure you maintain separate contingency funds and your entire net worth is not locked into a restricted-use property,” says Kumar.
Mistakes buyers must avoid
• Do not rely blindly on marketing claims or sales pitches; do independent research
• Avoid impulse purchases or pressure-driven decisions
• Test actual service quality, including food, housekeeping and medical response
• Avoid locations isolated from multi-speciality hospitals or your social support systems
• Scrutinise the legal fine print on security deposits in case of change in management