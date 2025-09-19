Friday, September 19, 2025 | 04:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UPS option for govt staff: Offline submission open amid online glitches

UPS option for govt staff: Offline submission open amid online glitches

Pension regulator urges earlier submissions amid reports of website glitches

Amit Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has asked central government employees to submit their forms for the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) well before the deadline of September 30, reacting after reports of glitches in the online submission portal.
 

Deadline and eligibility

 
UPS, which was introduced on April 1, offers assured pension payouts as part of the National Pension System (NPS). Eligible employees and past NPS retirees must opt for UPS by September 30, 2025. Employees who continue with NPS beyond the deadline cannot switch to UPS later.
 
So far, over 31,500 central government employees have opted for the new scheme, according to PTI. The government has also introduced a one-time, one-way facility to switch back from UPS to NPS. This option can be exercised any time up to one year before retirement or three months prior to voluntary retirement.
 
 

Who can opt?

 
Employees who joined the central government service between April 1 and August 31, 2025
 
Staff who initially chose NPS but now wish to migrate to UPS

Employees not facing dismissal, compulsory retirement, or pending disciplinary action
 

Key benefits under UPS

 
Employees moving to UPS can look forward to:
 
Assured monthly pension: 50 per cent of average basic pay over the last 12 months after 25 years of service
 
Minimum pension: Rs 10,000 per month with at least 10 years of service
 
Family pension: 60 per cent of last payout to spouse
 
Dearness relief: Linked to inflation, similar to dearness allowance for serving staff
 
Lump sum: 10 per cent of emoluments for every six months of completed service
 
Subscribers are also eligible for retirement and death gratuity, along with benefits under CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, or CCS (Extraordinary Pension) Rules, 2023. Tax benefits are available under the Income Tax Act, similar to NPS.

 

UPS benefits

 
UPS offers financial certainty with assured payouts and inflation protection, while NPS provides market-linked growth and higher potential returns over time, along with tax deductions under Sections 80C, 80 CCD (1), and an additional Rs 50,000 under 80CCD(1B).
 
Employees must weigh the trade-off between guaranteed income from UPS and potentially higher, but market-dependent, returns from NPS. PFRDA’s advisory for early submission, and offline filing in case of glitches, ensures that no employee misses the chance to secure their retirement plan.

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

