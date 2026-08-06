Using MTF? Keep sufficient cash for margin calls, avoid forced selling

Amid the recent stock market carnage in Korea, Zerodha’s co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Nithin Kamath, warned that rapidly expanding margin trading facility (MTF) books in India could aggravate a market correction through margin calls and forced selling. He highlighted the risks posed by non-derivative, midcap and smallcap stocks, which may hit repeated lower circuits and become difficult to exit.

India’s MTF book stood at about ₹1.42 lakh crore in early August 2026. MTF has gained significant popularity over the past three to four years. The book stood at ₹24,920 crore in FY23. “The MTF book has grown between five and six times in about three years,” points out Shrey Jain, chief executive officer (CEO), InCred Money Broking.

The investor pledges the shares purchased through MTF as collateral. The broker charges daily interest on the funded amount until the investor repays it or sells the shares.

Under MTF, the investor pays part of the purchase value while the broker funds the balance. “The investor may have to provide a margin of about 25 per cent or more, depending on the stock,” says Jain.

“Higher retail participation, an increase in the number of brokers offering this facility, and greater awareness of the product have driven its adoption,” says Tejas Khoday, co-founder and CEO, FYERS.

A fall in the value of funded securities may cause a margin shortfall. “The broker’s risk-management framework determines the additional margin required,” says Trivesh.

MTF magnifies both gains and losses. “The effect depends on the margin prescribed by the broker,” says Trivesh D, chief operating officer (COO), Tradejini.

“MTF can be obtained faster than a loan against securities through a bank or non-banking financial company,” says Jain.

Investors can take larger positions in high-conviction ideas without liquidating their other holdings.

MTF enables investors to take delivery of shares without paying the entire purchase value upfront. “It provides leverage in the cash market,” says Khoday.

Smallcap and midcap stocks generally become more volatile during market stress. Sharp price movements can quickly erode an investor’s available margin. Smallcap stocks may also hit lower circuits. “This can prevent investors from exiting their positions,” says Trivesh.

Brokers may also charge penal interest if investors fail to meet margin obligations within the specified period. Penal interest rates vary across brokers. “Brokers disclose the applicable penal interest rate in their MTF policies and agreements,” says Trivesh.

A broker’s margin-call and liquidation policy determines how it carries out the process. “Insufficient liquidity in a stock can deepen losses during liquidation,” says Jain.

Investors must provide additional margin within the stipulated period. “Brokers may liquidate positions if investors fail to meet the margin shortfall,” says Trivesh.

Stocks outside the futures and options (F&O) segment, he notes, tend to be relatively less liquid during a period of market stress. As a result, brokers tend to apply more conservative funding norms to these stocks to protect against such risks.

Costs erode returns

Interest on the broker-funded amount is the primary cost of using MTF. Brokers generally calculate interest daily, even if the stock price remains unchanged. Investors must also factor in brokerage, statutory charges, pledge-related charges and possible margin-shortfall charges.