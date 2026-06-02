Smallcap valuations have moderated; understand the risks before you enter

Some pockets, however, still trade at a premium. “Current valuations appear supported by financial year 2025-26 (FY26) earnings growth in the higher teens, but the margin of safety is thin and entry needs to be disciplined,” says Vinayak Magotra, product head and founding team, Centricity WealthTech. He adds that the correction has brought smallcaps back to fair value at best, not into deep-value territory.