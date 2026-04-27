Vietnam's new digital arrival card rule explained: Key things to know

Vietnam has made it mandatory for all foreign travellers arriving at Tan Son Nhat International Airport to complete a digital arrival card before landing, according to the Vietnam Immigration Department, which said the requirement took effect from April 15, 2026.

The authority stated that the move replaces the earlier paper-based system. It is aimed at improving processing efficiency and reducing congestion at immigration counters at the airport.

Pre-arrival compliance now mandatory

Under the new system, travellers are required to submit their arrival details online before departure. The Vietnam Immigration Department said the digital declaration generates a QR code, which must be presented at immigration upon arrival.

Officials noted that shifting the process online allows immigration authorities to pre-process passenger data, thereby reducing manual verification at the airport. How the system works According to official guidelines issued by the Vietnam Immigration Department: · Travellers must complete the form within 72 hours prior to arrival · The submission is done through the official pre-arrival declaration portal · A QR code is generated after submission · The QR code must be shown at immigration, either on a mobile device or as a printout The department said the form requires basic travel and identity information, including passport details, visa or e-visa number, flight information, and the traveller’s intended address in Vietnam. It also clarified that the service is free of charge.

Limited to one airport for now The requirement currently applies only to arrivals at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. The Vietnam Immigration Department indicated that other international airports have not yet adopted the system. Airports such as: · Noi Bai International Airport · Da Nang International Airport continue to follow existing procedures, although officials have signalled that the digital system may be extended in phases. Applicability for foreign nationals The Vietnam Immigration Department said the requirement applies to most foreign nationals, including Indian passport holders, entering Vietnam on tourist visas, business visas, or e-visas.

It added that transit passengers who pass through immigration are also required to complete the declaration, while certain exempt categories, including Vietnamese citizens, may not be covered under the rule. Impact on Indian travellers India has been identified as a growing source market for Vietnam’s tourism and business travel segments. The Vietnam Immigration Department noted that travellers from India arriving in Ho Chi Minh City will need to comply with the new requirement before boarding their flights. Travel advisory norms suggest that passengers should: · Complete the digital form well before departure · Retain both a digital and printed copy of the QR code