Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma buy over 5 acres of land in Alibaug for ₹38 cr

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actor-producer Anushka Sharma have jointly acquired a large land parcel in Alibaug, Raigad district, for a total consideration of ₹37.86 crore, according to a registered sale deed dated 13 January 2026, show property documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate consultancy firm.

The transaction was registered on 13 January 2026 and involves two adjoining plots located at Village Zirad, Gat Nos. 157 and 158, Alibag, Raigad district (402201).

“Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma buying an over 21,000 sq metre land parcel in Alibaug is a textbook ‘celebrity signal’ moment. Deals of this size typically reset local land benchmarks—especially when backed by a ₹2.27 crore stamp duty outlay, which confirms transaction seriousness,” said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, chief executive of CRE Matrix.

This is not Sharma and Kohli’s first real estate investment in Alibag. In 2022, they acquired nearly eight acres of land through two separate transactions for ₹19.24 crore from real estate developer Samira Habitats. The couple has built a luxury vacation home on the plot. Last year, Hiranandani Communities launched a 225-acre township, Hiranandani Sands, in Alibaug, with an estimated revenue potential of ₹17,000 crore. The project offers luxury homes, villas, plots and branded serviced apartments for affluent domestic and global buyers. In December 2025, a five-bedroom penthouse in Lodha Alibaug wad reportedly sold for a record Rs 33.5 crore. The penthouse, located located in the Emperor's Palace project and spanning 9,218 square feet, was acquired by industrialists R K Behera and S K Behera of the RSB Group, reported Times of India last month.

In September 2025, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan bought a 2,000 sq ft plot worth around ₹2 crore at Chateau de Alibaug, from House of Abhinandan Lodha. In April 2024, Amitabh Bachchan bought a 10,000 sq ft land parcel in Alibaug’s A Alibaug development for ₹10 crore from House of Abhinandan Lodha. In October 2025, he purchased three adjoining plots totalling 9,557 sq ft for ₹6.6 crore in A Alibaug Phase 2. Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, is also among the notable buyers of agricultural land in Alibaug. The Kohli–Sharma acquisition adds to a growing list of high-profile land investments in Alibag, reinforcing the region’s evolution from a weekend destination into a serious luxury residential market.