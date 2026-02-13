Want to study at ISB? New scholarship offers 100% tuition fee waiver

Students aspiring to pursue management education early in their careers could now get significant financial support. The Indian School of Business (ISB) has announced the DSP Scholarship Programme for its Post Graduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders (PGP YL), offering 100% tuition fee waivers to selected students through a multi-year CSR partnership with DSP Asset Managers.

The scholarship will initially support two students from the current PGP YL cohort, and from the next academic cycles onward, five students will be selected every year. The initiative is designed as a need-cum-merit scholarship, meaning students will be evaluated both on financial need and academic potential. For many students considering early-entry management programmes, the high cost of tuition is often a barrier — something this scholarship aims to address directly.