What are the best health insurance rates for young men under the age of 30?

If you a single young male, you are probably thinking of providing for your family in the long term. But remember, you can do all of that only so long as you are healthy and fit. God forbid, a hospital could very well send your finances into a downward spiral. That is why it is critical to have a strong health insurance policy that will take care of your medical needs without making a significant dent in your wallet or your savings. Here are some of the best health insurance premiums for young professional males working in an urban centre.