Scents & Sensibilities: The right perfume can be a game-changer for you

They say perfume is the unseen, the unforgettable, the ultimate accessory for a woman. Fragrances are no longer just a personal indulgence; they’re a lifestyle statement, a mood enhancer, and in many ways, an investment in identity. The Indian perfume market, once niche, is now booming, fuelled by rising disposable incomes, influencer culture, and a growing appetite for global and artisanal scents. But are these pricey perfumes worth it? And how do you choose smartly?

As the middle class grows, it is also becoming more aware of personal grooming options; it also helps to have that extra disposable income. According to IMARC Group’s report titled “India Perfume Market Report”, the size of this segment was valued at $1.18 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $1.96 billion by 2033, a projected growth of 5.58 per cent CAGR.

Perfumes are categorised by how much fragrance oil they contain, which affects how strong they smell and how long they last. Extrait de Parfum, commonly known as just parfum, is the strongest, with a very high concentration of perfume oils — up to 40 per cent. It is intense and lasts the longest, typically more than 8 hours. A few dabs on pulse points can last all day. Eau de Parfum is the next level. It has about 15-20 per cent perfume oils, offering a good balance of strength and staying power of 4-6 hours. Eau de Toilette (EDT) is lighter, with around 5-15 per cent concentration. It’s more subtle, fresh, and lasts for 3-5 hours. People often prefer it for daytime wear or summer. Eau de Cologne (EDC) is even lighter, with just 2-4 per cent perfume oils. It’s mostly citrusy and refreshing but fades quickly, lasting only 2-3 hours. Eau Fraîche or Body Mist is the lightest of al, and more like a refreshing spray with very little fragrance oil at 1-3 per cent. It usually lasts an hour or two and is great for a quick pick-me-up.

In the mood for perfume A perfume is like a playlist: you need the right mix for every mood. Think Gucci Bloom or Chanel No.5. Woody perfumes have warm, earthy notes like sandalwood, cedar, or vetiver. They give off a cozy, elegant vibe, like a Tom Ford Oud Wood. “Different times of day and occasions deserve different scent moods," says Nidhi Gupta, chief marketing officer and founder at French Essence. "Light, citrusy or aquatic scents for sunny days. Deeper, musky or woody scents for nights and winters. And a classic floral or spicy note always fits in between.” Like a musical piece, perfumes, too have their own notes and structure.

Top Notes are your first hello — the zesty, sharp scents that hit you immediately after a spritz. Think citrus, bergamot, or lavender: fresh, fleeting, and perfect for daytime meetings, brunches, or errands. Heart Notes are the star of the show — the florals and spices like rose, jasmine, or cinnamon that bloom once the top notes fade. They last a few hours, perfect for evening get-togethers or sundowners. Base Notes are the lingering memory — rich, warm, and long-lasting. Musk, oud, sandalwood, or vanilla leave a trail of intimacy, ideal for date nights, festive occasions, or cosy winter evenings.

The French connection The story of perfume is incomplete without France. The two go back a long, long time: to royal courts, powdered wigs, and perfumed gloves. Towns like Grasse became the global hub for fragrances because of their perfect weather and access to rare flowers. But beyond history, the secret lies in quality. “French essential oils have a richness, purity, and lasting power that’s hard to beat," acknowledges Gupta. "When I started French Essence, I realised that if we wanted our fragrances to truly linger and feel premium, we had to source from the best — and that meant France.”

The right place A perfume is only as good as how and where you use it. Where you apply it — skin or clothes — boils down to personal preference and the fragrance’s chemistry. Master Perfumer Rajiv Sheth puts it simply: “High-alcohol perfumes work best on skin, while low-alcohol ones can be sprayed on clothes for a softer, longer-lasting effect. Your fragrance is an extension of your personality — wear it where you feel most like yourself.” A quality perfume does more than smell good; it stirs emotions and leaves a lingering impression. Choose a scent that speaks for you, and wear it your way.

A question of time Every so often, you put on a perfume but discover that its effects have disappeared in an hour or two, leaving you with only a faint memory. “The longevity of a perfume is dependent on several factors," says Manan Gandhi, founder of the Bombay Perfumery. "An eau de cologne will last you for the shortest duration as the fragrance concentration in the perfume is just around 10 per cent, while an eau de toilette will last longer, and eau de parfum, which has a fragrance concentration of 25 per cent, will last the longest. Other factors like climate and skin type, humidity, etc. also affect how long a fragrance lasts but typically an eau de parfum should last you anywhere between 10-12 hours.”

The craft of smell There's a lot that goes into creating a premium perfume. The most important things are the essentials or perfume notes that go into the perfume and their provenance. "There are many regions that specialise in growing and cultivating perfumery naturals however, a significant part of building a quality fragrance is sourcing the right naturals," says Gandhi. "This is of course, followed by the skill of the perfumer himself/herself. Generally, a master perfumer will blend a unique fragrance, to which he/she will lend their expertise and that adds on to the premiumness of the fragrance." In the world of premium perfumes, even the bottle and packaging tell a story. Take Bottega Veneta’s new fragrance collection, created under the direction of Matthieu Blazy. Inspired by Venice—Bottega’s home — and the brand’s iconic leather weave, Intrecciato - the bottles are designed as objects of art, not just containers.