Why it is important to get health insurance that offers a higher cover

Why it is important to get health insurance that offers a higher cover

Hospitalisation for serious illnesses in one of the better private hospitals can easily set you back by up to Rs 15 lakh, if not more

Purchasing Health Insurance
high cover also protects against future inflation in medical expenses. | Representational
BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 5:02 PM IST
Given the rising costs of private healthcare, a sudden health scare can easily burn a hole in your pocket if you don't have reliable, comprehensive health insurance. Hospitalisation for critical illnesses in one of the better private hospitals can easily set you back by up to Rs 15 lakh, if not more. A high cover also protects against future inflation in medical expenses. If you are a 30-year-old living in a metro and plan to buy a health insurance policy with Rs 25 lakh sum insured, look no further than Policybazaar’s table to compare the best available premiums from major insurers.
 

Topics :Health Insuranceprivate healthcareMedical insurance

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

