Women as long-term investors could create Rs 40 trn in GDP potential: Study

India could unlock an estimated Rs 40 trillion in economic potential by increasing women’s participation in long-term investments, according to a report by Lxme and EY India, which notes that meaningful wealth creation still lags behind rapid gains in financial access.

The report, titled “Women’s Financial Prosperity Index” (WFPI), scores the country at 28.1 out of 100, indicating that a large part of women’s journey towards financial security and asset ownership remains blocked.

Financial access has improved, but wealth creation lags

India has seen one of the fastest expansions of financial inclusion globally. More than 89 per cent of women now hold bank accounts, and digital payments have become part of everyday transactions.

However, the report highlights a clear gap between access to financial services and actual wealth creation. Several indicators show that women remain underrepresented in long-term investments: Women earn Rs 73 for every Rs 100 earned by men

Only 41.7 per cent of working-age women participate in the labour force, compared with 78.8 per cent of men

Just 8.6 per cent of women invest in mutual funds or equities, against 22.3 per cent of men

Only 14.2 per cent of women hold pension or provident fund accounts, compared with 32.8 per cent of men

Women account for about 25 per cent of mutual fund folios, nearly half the average first investment size compared with men

Only 21 per cent of Indian women are financially literate As a result, Indian women hold only about 60 per cent of the retirement wealth accumulated by men, the report notes.

Prosperity index The WFPI evaluates women’s financial position across four dimensions: access, inclusion, agency and outcomes. India’s scores across these categories remain relatively low. Access: 9.1 / 20 – Many women have bank accounts but mainly use them for withdrawals rather than investments Inclusion: 5.8 / 25 – Formal financial product participation remains limited Agency: 7.4 / 25 – Decision-making power and investment confidence remain weak Outcomes: 5.8 / 30 – Few women are building long-term assets or retirement savings Overall, the index suggests that more than two-thirds of the pathway to financial prosperity remains unfulfilled.

Why increasing women’s investments matters According to the report, increasing women’s participation in capital markets and long-term investments could generate a cumulative “Rs 40 trillion GDP-equivalent opportunity for India”. This growth would be driven by stronger domestic savings, deeper capital market participation, and more sustained long-term investment flows. “India has built one of the world’s most extensive financial inclusion infrastructures. But inclusion without agency is an incomplete story. When women are given the right environment — confidence, community and products designed for their real lives — they do not just participate in markets, they lead them,” said Priti Rathi Gupta, cofounder of Lxme, a finance platform.