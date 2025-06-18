Shop smart: RuPay JCB card now gives 25% cashback abroad this summer

RuPay, India’s homegrown card network, has launched a limited-period cashback offer in partnership with JCB International, Japan’s leading payment brand for Indian travellers heading abroad this summer. RuPay JCB debit and credit cardholders can now enjoy 25 per cent cashback on face-to-face, in-store purchases made across eight popular Asian travel destinations.

Places where the offer is valid

This international cashback offer is available in the following countries:

· Japan

· South Korea

· Malaysia

· Sri Lanka

· Vietnam

· Singapore

· Thailand

· Hong Kong

The scheme is applicable from June 15 to August 31.

Cashback details To qualify, cardholders must make at least two in-store transactions in any of the listed countries using their RuPay JCB card. Here's how the offer works: · Cashback rate: 25 per cent on eligible POS (Point of Sale) purchases. · Per transaction limit: Cashback capped at Rs 1,500 per transaction. · Overall limit: Maximum cashback of Rs 15,000 per card during the offer period. Travel meets savings “With travel picking up again, especially to Asian countries, this offer enables RuPay JCB cardholders to shop smartly abroad,” said Kunal Kalawatia, chief of products at NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India). He added that the initiative aligns with RuPay’s growing international footprint and its aim to make spending abroad more rewarding for Indian consumers.