Shop smart: RuPay JCB card now gives 25% cashback abroad this summer
Get 25 per cent cashback on in-store purchases with RuPay JCB cards across 8 Asian countries this summer. Offer valid from June 15 to August 31Amit Kumar New Delhi
RuPay, India’s homegrown card network, has launched a limited-period cashback offer in partnership with JCB International, Japan’s leading payment brand for Indian travellers heading abroad this summer. RuPay JCB debit and credit cardholders can now enjoy 25 per cent cashback on face-to-face, in-store purchases made across eight popular Asian travel destinations.
Places where the offer is valid
This international cashback offer is available in the following countries:
· Japan
· South Korea
· Malaysia
· Sri Lanka
· Vietnam
· Singapore
· Thailand
· Hong Kong
The scheme is applicable from June 15 to August 31.
Cashback details
To qualify, cardholders must make at least two in-store transactions in any of the listed countries using their RuPay JCB card. Here's how the offer works:
· Cashback rate: 25 per cent on eligible POS (Point of Sale) purchases.
· Per transaction limit: Cashback capped at Rs 1,500 per transaction.
· Overall limit: Maximum cashback of Rs 15,000 per card during the offer period.
Travel meets savings
“With travel picking up again, especially to Asian countries, this offer enables RuPay JCB cardholders to shop smartly abroad,” said Kunal Kalawatia, chief of products at NPCI
(National Payments Corporation of India). He added that the initiative aligns with RuPay’s growing international footprint and its aim to make spending abroad more rewarding for Indian consumers.
Echoing the sentiment, Yutaro Shimizu, senior vice-president at JCB International, said this marks their sixth international cashback campaign. “With JCB’s wide acceptance across Asia, Indian RuPay cardholders can enjoy not just the destinations, but also the shopping experience with added savings,” he said.
Bottom line for travellers
If you are planning an overseas trip to any of the eligible countries, using your RuPay JCB card for local purchases can earn you a sizable cashback. But do remember to check the offer’s terms, transaction caps, and validity period to make the most of it.
