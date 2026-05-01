Working on weekends? What labour laws say about your right to rest

Employees are often asked — sometimes informally — to work on weekends or holidays. While this may be framed as an “urgent business need”, labour laws clearly define off days, compensation and employee rights. The challenge lies in how these rights play out in practice, especially for white-collar workers.

At the core is a crucial distinction in law: Worker vs employee.

“The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 applies full protections only to ‘workers’ — those engaged in manual, technical, clerical or supervisory roles below a certain wage threshold,” says Apeksha Lodha, partner at Singhania & Co. Those in managerial or administrative roles, or supervisors earning more than Rs 18,000 monthly, fall outside this definition. Off-day protections do not strictly apply to them.

“Substantive entitlements such as weekly rest, working hour limits and overtime are tied to the statutory definition of ‘worker’, not the broader category of ‘employee’,” says Aarya Bhat, advocate at the Delhi High Court. For managerial staff, rights are largely governed by employment contracts and company policies rather than statutory guarantees. It does not mean that managerial staff’s rights are not recognised. Supriya Majumdar, partner at Elarra Law Offices, notes that the right to a weekly rest day after six consecutive working days is statutorily recognised. Employees working on such days must receive either double wages or compensatory leave.

In practice, enforcement varies. “Statutory protections are strongest for workmen and non-supervisory staff, while managerial personnel often fall outside overtime provisions, diluting enforceability,” says Tushar Kumar, advocate at the Supreme Court of India. Working on weekends Legal experts are unanimous about a critical step: Document everything. “The first practical step is to record the request in writing,” says Lodha. “Details of compensation or a substituted rest day should also be captured.” This is not just procedural; it is strategic. “Any verbal instruction must be reduced into writing through a confirmatory email,” says Bhat. “This forecloses the defence that the work was voluntary.”

A structured response is often safer than outright refusal. “The correct approach is conditional engagement, acknowledge the request, seek clarity on compensation, and preserve all evidence,” says Aayushi Singh, senior partner at Legum Solis. Experts suggest: Confirmation of the request (email or official communication)

Clarification on overtime pay or compensatory off

Reference to employment terms or applicable law

Preservation of attendance and communication records “Immediate written communication ensures enforcement of rights and avoids future allegations of misconduct,” says Majumdar. Can you refuse? Yes, but… Legally, employees cannot be forced to work on off days without compensation. However, the ability to refuse depends heavily on contracts and job category.

“If there is no contractual obligation, refusal cannot be treated as misconduct,” says Majumdar. But where contracts include clauses on extended working hours or business needs, the employer may have stronger grounds. A blunt refusal can backfire. “It may be characterised as insubordination if not properly documented,” says Singh. The real risks: Beyond the law While the law offers protection, workplace realities are more nuanced. “Employees who question such directives may face subtle retaliation, poor appraisals, limited opportunities, or strained relationships,” says Kumar. Majumdar flags more severe outcomes in some cases. “Refusal may lead to stunted growth, adverse reviews, or even termination, particularly for employees on probation.”