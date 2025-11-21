Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Health insurance gets inclusive: Siblings & live-in partners now covered

Health insurance gets inclusive: Siblings & live-in partners now covered

Companies offer plans that acknowledge modern living and allow people to structure their health coverage

Health insurance customers will face higher premiums as insurers implement hikes. HDFC Ergo General Insurance has recently raised premiums for its flagship product, Optima Secure. New India Assurance has also announced upcoming hikes across all its p
Health insurance
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 1:53 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Insurance companies are allowing customers to add siblings and live-in partners in health plans to acknowledge changing family structures, industry executives have said.
 
Traditionally, companies had limited coverage to spouses, children, parents, parents-in-law, and grandparents. The practice excluded households where siblings or live-in partners share responsibilities and expenses.
 
New health plans align insurance with contemporary living arrangements, particularly in urban India. Many young adults continue to live with siblings, and live-in partnerships have become common.
 
“This change allows people to structure their health coverage in a way that reflects how they actually live. It also makes long-term healthcare planning more practical and cost-efficient," said Siddharth Singhal, head of health insurance at Policybazaar. 
 

What is in the new policies

 
The newly expanded plans retain all standard benefits of comprehensive health insurance, including:
  • Coverage for hospitalisation, day care procedures, and critical illnesses
  • Same exclusions, waiting periods, and underwriting norms as existing plans
  • Flexibility to include siblings and live-in partners without compromising protection
 
This ensures policyholders gain more inclusivity without facing changes in cost or coverage quality.
 

Industry adoption

Aditya Birla Health Insurance and ICICI Lombard have introduced this feature in their flagship plans. Experts believe other insurers are likely to follow suit, signalling a broader trend towards family-oriented, flexible coverage. 
 

Implications for Policyholders

For Indian households, this expansion provides an opportunity to reassess health insurance needs and ensure coverage is truly comprehensive. Families can now protect a wider circle of loved ones under a single plan, which could also result in better financial planning and convenience.
 
The move reflects a modern, inclusive approach to health insurance in India. As family structures evolve, insurers are adapting to meet real-world needs, making healthcare planning easier and more relevant for today’s households.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Home loans range from 7.35% to 15% in Nov: Check best offers here

Nov-end car loans start at 7.6%: Check rates, repayment terms of lenders

37% smallcap earnings boom lifts Nifty-500 to strongest quarter since FY25

Thinking of studying abroad? Here's how foreign education loans & EMIs work

Buying your first art? Fine print in tax laws could add to your costs

Topics :Health InsuranceBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story