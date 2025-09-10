Suryoday’s new rates
Suryoday bank FD rates List
|(Effective from 08 September 2025)
|Rates For Amount <3 Crore
|Domestic Deposit
|Senior Citizen Deposit
|Non-Resident Deposit
|Period
|Interest Rate (Per Annum)
|Annualised Yield°
|Interest Rate (Per Annum)
|Annualised Yield°
|NRE
|Annualised Yield°
|NRO
|Annualised Yield°
|7 Days to 14 Days
|4.00%
|4.00%
|4.20%
|4.20%
|NA
|NA
|4.00%
|4.00%
|15 Days to 45 Days
|4.25%
|4.25%
|4.45%
|4.45%
|NA
|NA
|4.25%
|4.25%
|46 Days to 90 Days
|4.50%
|4.50%
|4.70%
|4.70%
|NA
|NA
|4.50%
|4.50%
|91 Days to 6 Months
|5.00%
|5.00%
|5.20%
|5.20%
|NA
|NA
|5.00%
|5.00%
|6 Month 1 Day
|6.75%
|6.92%
|6.95%
|7.13%
|NA
|NA
|6.75%
|6.92%
|Above 6 Month 1 Day to 9 Months
|5.50%
|5.61%
|5.70%
|5.82%
|NA
|NA
|5.50%
|5.61%
|Above 9 Months to less than 1 Year
|6.00%
|6.14%
|6.20%
|6.35%
|NA
|NA
|6.00%
|6.14%
|1 Year
|7.40%
|7.61%
|7.60%
|7.82%
|7.40%
|7.61%
|7.40%
|7.61%
|Above 1 Year to 15 Months
|7.25%
|7.45%
|7.45%
|7.66%
|7.25%
|7.45%
|7.25%
|7.45%
|Above 15 Months to 18 Months
|7.25%
|7.45%
|7.45%
|7.66%
|7.25%
|7.45%
|7.25%
|7.45%
|Above 18 Months to 2 Years
|7.25%
|7.45%
|7.45%
|7.66%
|7.25%
|7.45%
|7.25%
|7.45%
|Above 2 Years to 30 Months
|7.25%
|7.45%
|7.45%
|7.66%
|7.25%
|7.45%
|7.25%
|7.45%
|Above 30 Months to 36 Months
|7.25%
|7.45%
|7.45%
|7.66%
|7.25%
|7.45%
|7.25%
|7.45%
|Above 3 Years to less than 5 Years
|6.75%
|6.92%
|6.95%
|7.13%
|6.75%
|6.92%
|6.75%
|6.92%
|5 Years
|8.20%
|8.46%
|8.40%
|8.67%
|8.20%
|8.46%
|8.20%
|8.46%
|Above 5 Years to 10 Years
|7.25%
|7.45%
|7.45%
|7.66%
|7.25%
|7.45%
|7.25%
|7.45%
Suryoday and peers
What it means for savers
