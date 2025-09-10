Suryoday Small Finance Bank has revised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates to offer one of the highest returns in banking for deposits below Rs 3 crore. The move, effective September 8, comes at a time when small finance banks (SFBs) are competing with mainstream lenders to attract retail deposits.

Suryoday’s new rates

The bank’s new rates will likely appeal t medium and long-term investors by offering:

Rate for five-year FD: 8.20 per cent per annum for regular customers (8.46 per cent annualised yield); 8.40 per cent for senior citizens (8.67 per cent yield).

For one-year FD: 7.40 per cent across domestic, NRE, and NRO accounts (7.61 per cent annualised yield).

Rates for deposits of more than two years: 7.25 per cent for regular customers and 7.45 per cent for senior citizens. All deposits are covered under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, which protects up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor. Suryoday bank FD rates List (Effective from 08 September 2025) Rates For Amount <3 Crore Domestic Deposit Senior Citizen Deposit Non-Resident Deposit Period Interest Rate (Per Annum) Annualised Yield° Interest Rate (Per Annum) Annualised Yield° NRE Annualised Yield° NRO Annualised Yield° 7 Days to 14 Days 4.00% 4.00% 4.20% 4.20% NA NA 4.00% 4.00% 15 Days to 45 Days 4.25% 4.25% 4.45% 4.45% NA NA 4.25% 4.25% 46 Days to 90 Days 4.50% 4.50% 4.70% 4.70% NA NA 4.50% 4.50% 91 Days to 6 Months 5.00% 5.00% 5.20% 5.20% NA NA 5.00% 5.00% 6 Month 1 Day 6.75% 6.92% 6.95% 7.13% NA NA 6.75% 6.92% Above 6 Month 1 Day to 9 Months 5.50% 5.61% 5.70% 5.82% NA NA 5.50% 5.61% Above 9 Months to less than 1 Year 6.00% 6.14% 6.20% 6.35% NA NA 6.00% 6.14% 1 Year 7.40% 7.61% 7.60% 7.82% 7.40% 7.61% 7.40% 7.61% Above 1 Year to 15 Months 7.25% 7.45% 7.45% 7.66% 7.25% 7.45% 7.25% 7.45% Above 15 Months to 18 Months 7.25% 7.45% 7.45% 7.66% 7.25% 7.45% 7.25% 7.45% Above 18 Months to 2 Years 7.25% 7.45% 7.45% 7.66% 7.25% 7.45% 7.25% 7.45% Above 2 Years to 30 Months 7.25% 7.45% 7.45% 7.66% 7.25% 7.45% 7.25% 7.45% Above 30 Months to 36 Months 7.25% 7.45% 7.45% 7.66% 7.25% 7.45% 7.25% 7.45% Above 3 Years to less than 5 Years 6.75% 6.92% 6.95% 7.13% 6.75% 6.92% 6.75% 6.92% 5 Years 8.20% 8.46% 8.40% 8.67% 8.20% 8.46% 8.20% 8.46% Above 5 Years to 10 Years 7.25% 7.45% 7.45% 7.66% 7.25% 7.45% 7.25% 7.45%