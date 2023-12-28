Home / Health / 157 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1 detected; highest from Kerala: Insacog

157 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1 detected; highest from Kerala: Insacog

A total of 157 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in the country, with Kerala reporting the highest number of 78, followed by Gujarat at 34, according to the Insacog's data

The JN.1 sub-variant of the coronavirus was previously classified as a variant of interest (VOI) as part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineages, the parent lineage that is classified as a VOI
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 6:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

A total of 157 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in the country, with Kerala reporting the highest number of 78, followed by Gujarat at 34, according to the INSACOG's data updated on Thursday.

Several states have been reporting an uptick in the number of Covid cases over the last few weeks and nine states and Union territories have so far detected the presence of the JN.1 sub-variant of the virus.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

These states are -- Kerala (78), Gujarat (34), Goa (18), Karnataka (eight), Maharashtra (seven), Rajasthan (five), Tamil Nadu (four), Telangana (two) and Delhi (one), according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

The INSACOG's data showed 141 Covid cases recorded in the country in December had the presence of JN.1, while 16 such cases were detected in November.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a separate "variant of interest" given its rapidly-increasing spread, but said it poses a "low" global public health risk.

The JN.1 sub-variant of the coronavirus was previously classified as a variant of interest (VOI) as part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineages, the parent lineage that is classified as a VOI, the world body said.

However, in recent weeks, JN.1 cases continued to be reported from multiple countries and its prevalence has rapidly increased globally.

The Centre has asked the states and Union territories to maintain a constant vigil amid an uptick in the number of Covid cases and the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant in the country.

Also Read

Who are Jehovah's Witnesses, the community targeted in Kerala serial blasts

Happy Kerala Piravi 2023: History, importance, celebration and more

Covid New Variant: Everything you need to know about JN.1 found in Kerala

Kerala rains: Schools and colleges closed in multiple districts today

World Cup 2023 IND vs ENG: Three Lions already thinking about Tests in 2024

What is 'zombie deer disease' and are humans at risk? What you need to know

Delhi govt orders genome sequencing for all Covid cases to detect JN.1

Govt well prepared: Health Minister on 34 cases of JN.1 variant in K'taka

Covid-19 back this winter but vaccine makers have limited stockpiles

Private hospitals hesitate to procure Covid-19 vaccine amidst JN.1 surge

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CoronavirusCoronavirus TestsKeralaGujaratIndia

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 6:57 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story