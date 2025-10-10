Behind India’s bustling cities and growing ambitions lies a quieter crisis of the mind. The Global Burden of Disease study found that nearly 197 million Indians—one in seven—live with some form of mental disorder. Depression and anxiety alone affect more than 90 million people, yet for most, professional support remains out of reach.

Major government initiatives—including the National Mental Health Programme, the Mental Healthcare Act 2017, Tele-MANAS and KIRAN helplines, and upgrades to medical colleges—have improved access in parts of the country. Yet, a wide treatment gap, acute workforce shortage, and limited funding continue to hinder meaningful progress.

India’s mental health workforce falls short of global standards

• Psychiatrists: India’s psychiatrist density is about 0.75 per 100,000 people, far below the WHO’s recommended 1.7. A 2023 Parliamentary Standing Committee report found India had only 9,000 practising psychiatrists. To meet the basic requirement of 3 per lakh, India needs at least 36,000. • Psychologists, counsellors, and social workers: According to the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI), India has just 4,309 clinical psychologists and 801 rehabilitation social workers. For comparison, the WHO Mental Health Atlas 2020 reports that globally there are about 0.7 clinical psychologists, 0.7 psychiatric social workers, and 3.8 psychiatric nurses per 100,000 people. The shortfall in India is among the world’s largest.

What the government is doing: Key initiatives and upgrades The National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) aims to make mental healthcare affordable and accessible across India.

The District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) is now active in 767 districts, offering outpatient care, counselling, psycho-social support, medicines, outreach, and 10-bed inpatient facilities at district hospitals.

Over 175,000 Sub-Health Centres (SHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) have been upgraded to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, which now include services for mental, neurological, and substance use (MNS)disorders.

Under NMHP’s tertiary care arm, 25 Centres of Excellence have been sanctioned to expand postgraduate training.

The government has also supported 47 PG departments in 19 government medical colleges.

There are 47 government-run mental hospitals, including three national institutes: - NIMHANS (Bengaluru) - LGBRIMH (Tezpur, Assam)

- Central Institute of Psychiatry (Ranchi) AIIMS campuses across India also offer mental health services.

Since 2018, Digital Academies at the three central institutes have trained over 42,000 professionals through online programs aimed at upskilling doctors and paramedics.

Under the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme, the Health Benefit Package (HBP) includes 22 procedures for mental disorders (including schizophrenia, autism, and intellectual disability).

As per the National Health Authority (NHA), 77,600+ admissions worth ₹87 crore have been authorised for mental health under the scheme. Private sector and AI-led platforms are filling the gap India’s private mental health landscape is rapidly innovating with AI-driven, tech-integrated, and hybrid therapy platforms:

Lissun: Uses AI to support users facing infertility, dialysis stress, and exam anxiety.

Wysa: Offers an anonymous CBT-based AI chatbot and access to live coaches.

Amaha (formerly InnerHour): Combines digital therapy with in-person sessions.

Platforms like TalktoAngel, BetterLYF, and HopeQure offer 24/7 secure, privacy-compliant video counselling.

Startups such as Sukoon Health, Manastha, Manochikitsa, and Untangle offer multilingual, LGBTQ+ inclusive, and hospital-based psychiatric services.

Evolve (formerly Mindhouse) provides guided mindfulness and meditation sessions.

Workplace wellness providers like MindPeers, 1to1help.net, and Silver Oak Health offer Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs), counselling, and workshops.

Larger healthtech firms like Practo and MediBuddy now include online mental health consultations. Mental health helplines: Government and private options Tele-MANAS: Multilingual tele-counselling 14416 or 1800-891-4416

KIRAN: 24x7 toll-free mental health helpline 1800-500-0019 AASRA: +91-9820466726 Fortis Stress Helpline: +91-8376804102 iCALL (TISS): +91-2225521111 Funding still low despite rising demand For FY 2024–25, direct funding under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) stands at ₹1,004 crore, a marginal rise from ₹1,000 crore the previous year. This accounts for just 1 per cent of the total ministry budget, despite rising need and inflation. However, a 2024 report by the Centre for Asian Philanthropy India (CAPI) highlights a surge in private giving, with philanthropic organisations, individuals, and corporates increasingly funding mental health programs and community outreach.