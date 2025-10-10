What the government is doing: Key initiatives and upgrades
- The National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) aims to make mental healthcare affordable and accessible across India.
- The District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) is now active in 767 districts, offering outpatient care, counselling, psycho-social support, medicines, outreach, and 10-bed inpatient facilities at district hospitals.
- Over 175,000 Sub-Health Centres (SHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) have been upgraded to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, which now include services for mental, neurological, and substance use (MNS)disorders.
- Under NMHP’s tertiary care arm, 25 Centres of Excellence have been sanctioned to expand postgraduate training.
- The government has also supported 47 PG departments in 19 government medical colleges.
- There are 47 government-run mental hospitals, including three national institutes:
- AIIMS campuses across India also offer mental health services.
- Since 2018, Digital Academies at the three central institutes have trained over 42,000 professionals through online programs aimed at upskilling doctors and paramedics.
- Under the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme, the Health Benefit Package (HBP) includes 22 procedures for mental disorders (including schizophrenia, autism, and intellectual disability).
- As per the National Health Authority (NHA), 77,600+ admissions worth ₹87 crore have been authorised for mental health under the scheme.
Private sector and AI-led platforms are filling the gap
- Lissun: Uses AI to support users facing infertility, dialysis stress, and exam anxiety.
- Wysa: Offers an anonymous CBT-based AI chatbot and access to live coaches.
- Amaha (formerly InnerHour): Combines digital therapy with in-person sessions.
- Platforms like TalktoAngel, BetterLYF, and HopeQure offer 24/7 secure, privacy-compliant video counselling.
- Startups such as Sukoon Health, Manastha, Manochikitsa, and Untangle offer multilingual, LGBTQ+ inclusive, and hospital-based psychiatric services.
- Evolve (formerly Mindhouse) provides guided mindfulness and meditation sessions.
- Workplace wellness providers like MindPeers, 1to1help.net, and Silver Oak Health offer Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs), counselling, and workshops.
- Larger healthtech firms like Practo and MediBuddy now include online mental health consultations.
Mental health helplines: Government and private options
- Tele-MANAS: Multilingual tele-counselling
- KIRAN: 24x7 toll-free mental health helpline
- AASRA:
- Fortis Stress Helpline:
- iCALL (TISS):
Funding still low despite rising demand
What’s urgently needed: Expert recommendations
- Scale up workforce: Train more counsellors, nurses, and general physicians.
- Expand Tele-MANAS with reliable local follow-up mechanisms.
- Increase psychiatry and psychology seats, especially with rural incentives.
- Raise public funding and insurance coverage for mental health.
- Strengthen community-based care through schools, workplaces, and the DMHP.
- Update prevalence data and workforce statistics for evidence-based planning.
World Mental Health Day 2025: Why this year’s theme matters
