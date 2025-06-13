From ghee to breastfeeding: Indian doctors bust new motherhood myths

“You mustn’t bathe for a week after delivery.” “Eat lots of ghee to regain strength.” “Small breasts mean less milk.”

If you’re a new mother—or know someone who is—you’ve probably heard advice like this from well-meaning relatives, neighbours, or WhatsApp forwards.

In this week’s Fact-check Friday, we tackle common myths Indian mothers still face after childbirth. From breastfeeding and diet to baby care and postpartum recovery, we asked top doctors to separate fact from fiction—so you don’t fall for outdated or unscientific advice.

Myth: Eating the placenta after birth boosts recovery and milk supply

It may sound bizarre, but some believe that eating the placenta improves postpartum healing and lactation. According to Dr Kinjal Avdhut Kothari and Dr Manasa G V, Associate Consultants – Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Manipal Hospital Goa, there is no strong scientific evidence supporting this practice. In fact, it may pose risks like infections. A balanced diet and rest are far safer and more effective.

Myth: New mothers should avoid bathing for days after delivery This belief stems from the fear of catching a cold or disrupting recovery. However, Dr Parul Prakash, Senior Consultant and Head – Reproductive Medicine, IVF, Artemis Hospital, says gentle bathing is not only safe but essential for hygiene. Dr Manasa G V adds that avoiding baths may delay wound healing and increase infection risk. Use mild soap and warm water—but do bathe. Myth: Colostrum is harmful and should be discarded before breastfeeding Absolutely not. Colostrum—the thick yellow first milk—is rich in antibodies and nutrients. Often called “liquid gold”, it builds newborn immunity. Discarding it deprives the baby of essential protection. Doctors strongly recommend feeding colostrum from birth.

Myth: Ghee, panjiri and high-calorie foods are essential after childbirth Traditional foods like ghee and panjiri can support recovery—but only in moderation. “Too much can lead to unnecessary weight gain and digestive issues,” says Dr Kothari. A balanced, nutrient-rich diet is more beneficial than excess calories without value. Myth: Mothers and babies must stay indoors for 40 days to avoid illness or evil eye This tradition is based on cultural beliefs. Medically, the first six weeks postpartum is indeed a period of higher vulnerability to infections. However, with good hygiene and precautions, short outings are safe—and can support mental well-being.

Myth: Mothers with cold or fever should not breastfeed their babies Wrong. “Breastfeeding during mild illness is not just safe but beneficial,” says Dr Prakash. The mother passes protective antibodies to the baby. Wear a mask to reduce transmission risk and consult a doctor if taking medication. Myth: Small breasts can’t produce enough milk Breast size does not determine milk production. “Milk supply depends on hormones and feeding frequency,” explain doctors. Women with smaller breasts can breastfeed just as successfully as others. Myth: Shaving a baby’s head promotes thicker hair growth This belief is widespread but false. Hair growth and texture are genetic. Shaving the baby’s head won’t influence thickness or quality, so it’s entirely optional.

Myth: C-section deliveries prevent proper breastfeeding While there may be a short delay in milk flow after a C-section, breastfeeding is absolutely possible. With proper support, most mothers nurse successfully. Formula may be used temporarily until lactation is established. Myth: Babies must be woken every two hours for feeding ALSO READ: 10 brain-damaging habits you may be doing daily, warn health experts In the first few weeks, waking for feeds may support weight gain. “Once the baby is growing steadily, longer sleep is fine,” says Dr Prakash. Frequent feeding also helps prevent engorgement and supports milk supply. Myth: Drinking water while breastfeeding causes colic in the baby There’s no evidence to support this. Hydration is crucial for milk production and overall maternal health. Water does not cause colic—drink freely.

Myth: Only hot foods are safe during postpartum recovery Not true. “Both warm and cool foods can be part of a healthy postpartum diet,” says Dr Kothari. The focus should be on easy-to-digest, nutrient-dense meals. Avoid restrictive food rules unless medically necessary. Myth: Pacifiers cause dental issues and speech delays in babies ALSO READ: Brain fog at 35? Experts share daily habits to stay sharp and focused Pacifiers are generally safe when used moderately and for limited timeframes. Problems arise with overuse or continued use beyond toddlerhood. Keep pacifiers clean and phase them out as advised by your doctor.

Myth: It’s unsafe or taboo to resume sex within a few months of delivery There’s no scientific reason to delay intimacy once the mother feels ready—physically and emotionally. This is typically around six weeks postpartum, but it varies. Communication and comfort are key. Myth: Strong massage is needed to strengthen a newborn’s bones Not at all. Gentle massage supports bonding and relaxation, but strong pressure can harm a baby’s delicate body. Always use light strokes and mild oils. Other myths to be aware of Dr Manasa G V also flags beliefs like covering the ears with cotton, sitting cross-legged to reduce bloating, or using postpartum belts to shrink belly fat. “Belts offer support, but they don’t reduce fat. The other habits have no scientific basis,” she says.