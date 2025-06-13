Industrialist and Sona Comstar Chairman Sunjay Kapur reportedly died of a heart attack after accidentally swallowing a bee during a polo match in London. While the details are still emerging, this rare but deadly chain of events has left many shocked—and curious about how something so small could cause such a severe reaction.

What happens when a bee sting causes anaphylaxis

Dr Tariq Rashid, Director and Head of Department of Cardiology, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, told Business Standard:

“Bee stings are typically harmless to many people, but they can have serious risks for those who are allergic. In rare but serious situations, bee stings can cause a reaction called anaphylaxis that can be deadly. This reaction occurs when chemicals, including histamine, are released rapidly into the body, resulting in widespread dilation of blood vessels, a sudden drop in blood pressure, and swelling, especially in the area around the airways.

If the sting occurs in the mouth or throat—such as by swallowing a bee accidentally—the risk of airway obstruction and difficulty breathing significantly increases. This combination of lack of oxygen and increased strain on the cardiovascular system can lead to a heart attack or even cardiac arrest in extreme situations.” The science behind anaphylaxis and allergic collapse When a bee stings, it can cause a severe allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis. Anaphylaxis is a life-threatening immune response that can occur within seconds or minutes of exposure to an allergen, such as peanuts or bee venom. For some individuals, this may result in:

Swelling of the throat or tongue

Difficulty breathing

A sudden drop in blood pressure

Shock or cardiac arrest In some cases, especially when the sting affects the airway or windpipe, even non-allergic individuals can experience life-threatening swelling or spasms. Can a bee sting really cause a heart attack? Yes. Anaphylaxis can trigger Kounis Syndrome—a rare condition in which a severe allergic reaction causes spasms in the coronary arteries, leading to a heart attack. According to experts, this may explain the unfortunate chain of events in Sunjay Kapur’s case. Triggers reported in medical literature include stings from ants, bees, wasps, and jellyfish, as well as exposures such as grass cutting, poison ivy, latex contact, limpet ingestion, millet allergy, shellfish consumption, and viper venom poisoning.

What to do in a bee sting emergency “Immediate medical intervention is crucial in such cases. Administering epinephrine (adrenaline) through an auto-injector like an EpiPen is the first line of treatment for anaphylaxis, followed by emergency medical care. Quick action—recognising the signs, calling emergency services, and providing oxygen and CPR if needed—can make the difference between life and death. For individuals with known severe allergies, it’s essential to carry emergency medication and inform those around them about how to use it,” said Dr Rashid. Steps to take during a severe allergic reaction If someone shows signs of a severe allergic reaction or collapses suddenly, every second counts.

Here’s what you should do: Call emergency services immediately Check for a pulse and breathing If unresponsive, begin CPR Use an epinephrine auto-injector (EpiPen) if available Do not try to make the person vomit, even if they’ve ingested a bee or insect If the person is conscious and showing mild symptoms (such as swelling or difficulty breathing), try to keep them calm and seated upright while waiting for help. Can incidents like this be prevented? While this was an extremely rare and tragic event, certain precautions may help reduce risk: Wear a mouthguard or face covering during outdoor sports, especially in insect-prone areas

Avoid drinking sweet beverages uncovered outdoors, as bees are attracted to sugary scents

If you have a known allergy, always carry an EpiPen and ensure people around you know how to use it Sunjay Kapur’s death is a heartbreaking reminder that medical emergencies can strike without warning. Recognising the signs of anaphylaxis and knowing how to respond quickly could save a life—even in the most unexpected circumstances.