Abbott launches new 'Ensure Diabetes Care' to help manage blood sugar

Abbott, a global healthcare company, on Thursday announced the launch of a new and advanced formulation of 'Ensure Diabetes Care' in India. Building on over 30 years of pioneering scientific nutrition and supported by more than 60 clinical trials, the innovation empowers people with diabetes to live a better life, it said in a statement.

The new design features a triple care system with vital nutrients, including four times higher myo-inositol compared to the previous formulation, a low glycaemic index carbohydrate blend, which is designed to help minimise blood sugar spikes. Combined with high protein and high fibre, the nutrients work together to support blood sugar control, help reduce cholesterol, and aid in weight management, the US-based healthcare company said.

The formulation also helps preserve lean muscle during weight loss, while significantly reducing overall body fat, including visceral fat -- stored deep in the belly around organs like the liver and pancreas -- which is linked to conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure, Abbott said. Globally, diabetes is one of the fastest-growing health challenges today with 589 million adults living with the condition, and this number is predicted to rise to 853 million by 2050. India, with 101 million people living with the condition, ranks second worldwide in diabetes prevalence. Focusing on proven solutions -- including nutrition's essential role in diabetes management -- can help decrease this burden, it said.

Nutrition and glycaemic control are important factors that may be a challenge to manage. Glycaemic control refers to how well a person is able to maintain their blood glucose levels within a healthy range. Three out of four people living with diabetes have poor glycaemic control due to a variety of factors that include nutritional habits, genetic predisposition and lifestyle. Agnes Siew Ling Tey, PhD, senior lead, clinical science and nutrition in Abbott's Asia-Pacific nutrition R&D centre, said, "Diabetes-specific nutritional formula is a cornerstone of diabetes management. Clinical evidence shows that it can significantly improve glycemic control, reduce cardiometabolic risk, and support weight management. When integrated into lifestyle interventions, it offers a powerful tool to enhance long-term health outcomes for people living with diabetes." She added, "Finding the right nutritional plan for diabetes management is a critical part of optimising quality of life, but it's not easy. Ensure Diabetes Care's new and advanced formulation is a science-backed and convenient solution to help those living with diabetes adjust their lifestyles and take control of their health." The new Ensure Diabetes Care formulation features an advanced blend of ingredients designed to help support diabetes management -- advanced slow-digested carbohydrate with four times higher inositol (compared to previous formulation) that helps manage blood sugar and a dual blend of soluble and insoluble fibres (oat fibre) that help promote digestive tract health.