Home / Health / Should you try protein coffee? Experts decode the popular health trend

Should you try protein coffee? Experts decode the popular health trend

A mix of coffee and protein powder, protein coffee promises sustained energy and satiety. Experts explain its real benefits, who should try it, and when to steer clear.

protein coffee
Protein coffee blends caffeine and protein for a quick energy and recovery boost but experts warn it’s not a magic fix. (Photo: Adobestock)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Coffee lovers and fitness enthusiasts alike are waking up to a new trend of protein coffee. Marketed as the perfect morning fuel, this combination of brewed coffee and protein powder promises to boost energy, aid muscle recovery, and keep you fuller for longer. While this variant of coffee is popping up everywhere, from social media to cafe menus, experts say it’s not a magic potion and must be consumed mindfully.
 

What is protein coffee?

 
“Protein coffee is a combination of brewed coffee and protein powder, often in whey or plant-based forms, that are supposed to offer caffeine and amino acids,” explains Dr C.C. Nair, Internal Medicine Specialist at Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre, Mumbai.
 
Caffeine helps with alertness and metabolism, while protein supports muscle repair. It has become popular among fitness enthusiasts because it helps them feel full for longer, supports muscle recovery, and provides lasting energy, all without added sugar, adds Dr Nair.
 

Does protein coffee really work?

 
According to Dr Nair, there are some benefits but also a lot of marketing hype. “Protein and caffeine together can aid thermogenesis and muscle recovery, especially after workouts. However, wild claims about fat-burning effects are not often clinically proven,” he cautions.
 
An average serving of protein coffee provides 10-20 grams of protein. Whey isolate is considered the most effective addition due to its high biological value (BV) and branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs). For vegans, pea or soy protein works well, while collagen supports joint and skin health for better ageing.
 
You may also try a protein coffee smoothie by blending brewed coffee with frozen fruit, nut butter, and spices such as cinnamon or ginger. This balanced version not only satisfies your coffee cravings but also adds protein, antioxidants, and nutrients from plant foods.
 

Who should try it and who should avoid it

 
Protein coffee can be beneficial for athletes, gym-goers, and those who skip meals or need extra protein support. However, people with kidney issues, acid reflux, or caffeine sensitivity should limit or avoid it. “It’s a supplement, not a meal replacement. Balance it with whole foods and adequate hydration,” Dr Nair emphasises.
 
Sid Das, Co-founder of eGenome.ai, highlights that the real benefits depend on an individual's genes, biomarkers, lifestyle, and metabolic health. “Whether protein coffee suits you depends on your metabolism, hormones, and overall nutrition. Choose blends with minimal sugar, clean ingredients, and transparent sourcing,” he advises.
 

Potential downsides

 
Experts warn against overindulgence. High protein intake, especially from whey, may cause bloating or diarrhoea in lactose-intolerant individuals. “Repeated overconsumption can put strain on kidney function, particularly in those with pre-existing kidney disease,” says Dr Nair. Healthy adults with active lifestyles can safely enjoy it in moderation, within their daily recommended protein intake.     
 
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

PharmEasy report finds 1 in 2 Indians tested have high blood sugar

High-protein diet isn't always better: Here's when it turns risky

Black-spotted onions & sprouted potatoes: Here's what you should know

Are your daily habits secretly harming your heart? Here's what to know

Can hot water baths mimic exercise? Study says they might do better

Topics :Health with BSBS Web ReportsLongevity proteincoffee benefits

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story