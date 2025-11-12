“Protein coffee is a combination of brewed coffee and protein powder, often in whey or plant-based forms, that are supposed to offer caffeine and amino acids,” explains Dr C.C. Nair, Internal Medicine Specialist at Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre, Mumbai.

Caffeine helps with alertness and metabolism, while protein supports muscle repair. It has become popular among fitness enthusiasts because it helps them feel full for longer, supports muscle recovery, and provides lasting energy, all without added sugar, adds Dr Nair.

Does protein coffee really work?

According to Dr Nair, there are some benefits but also a lot of marketing hype. “Protein and caffeine together can aid thermogenesis and muscle recovery, especially after workouts. However, wild claims about fat-burning effects are not often clinically proven,” he cautions.

An average serving of protein coffee provides 10-20 grams of protein. Whey isolate is considered the most effective addition due to its high biological value (BV) and branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs). For vegans, pea or soy protein works well, while collagen supports joint and skin health for better ageing.