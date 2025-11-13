India tops global TB burden in 2024 despite lower incidence: WHO report

India accounted for a quarter of the world’s tuberculosis (TB) cases in 2024, topping the list of countries with the highest TB burden, according to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Global TB Report 2025.

Global share and rankings

The report said eight countries contributed 67 per cent of global TB cases, led by India (25%), followed by Indonesia (10%), the Philippines (6.8%), China (6.5%), Pakistan (6.3%), Nigeria (4.8%), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (3.9%), and Bangladesh (3.6%).

India's TB incidence rate was estimated at 187 cases per 100,000 people, improving from 195 per 100,000 in 2023. However, it remains short of the government's TB elimination target of 44 cases per 100,000 by 2025, an 80 per cent reduction from 2015 levels.

Government response Reacting to the report, the Union Health Ministry said India’s TB incidence had declined 21 per cent since 2015, nearly double the global reduction rate of 12 per cent. “India’s innovative case-finding approach, supported by newer technologies, decentralised services and large-scale community mobilisation, has led treatment coverage to surge from 53 per cent in 2015 to over 92 per cent in 2024,” the ministry said. Over 2.61 million TB patients were diagnosed in 2024, out of an estimated 2.7 million cases, sharply reducing “missing” cases. Drug resistance and mortality The report also noted that India still accounted for 32 per cent of global multidrug-resistant (MDR) TB cases in 2024. However, both WHO and the ministry confirmed that MDR TB incidence has been gradually declining.