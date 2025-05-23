Friday, May 23, 2025 | 10:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IVF after 40: Can you still get pregnant? What fertility experts say

IVF after 40: Can you still get pregnant? What fertility experts say

Fact-check Friday: Delaying motherhood? Experts bust common myths about IVF success after 40 and explain what really affects your chances of pregnancy

Women over 40 can get pregnant with IVF, but success often depends on donor eggs and comes with increased medical risks.

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

For many women, the question “Am I too old to be a mother?” sparks both fear and hope. And thanks to the marvels of medical science, in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) seems to hold the answer. But is it really that simple? With more women choosing to delay motherhood for career, education, or personal reasons, IVF is often seen as the miracle key to biological motherhood at any age.
 
This Fact-check Friday, we bust some common myths and share expert insights from Dr Parul Prakash, Senior Consultant & Head – Reproductive Medicine, IVF, Artemis Hospitals, Gurugram, and Dr Lavi Sidhu, Consultant, Fertility at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Kailash Colony.
 

Myth: IVF guarantees pregnancy regardless of age

 
Fact: IVF expands options but isn’t a time machine. Donor eggs may help, but even then, pregnancy is not guaranteed. “It’s a myth that IVF guarantees pregnancy at any age,” says Dr Prakash. “Yes, IVF can increase the chances, but age-related decline in egg quality and quantity still plays a major role.”
 
Dr Sidhu agrees, adding, “By the time a woman is 45, the success rate of IVF with her own eggs is very low. Donor eggs can dramatically improve the chances, but they don’t reverse the natural ageing process of the uterus or body.”

Myth: Women over 40 cannot conceive through IVF

 
Fact: Women over 40 can get pregnant with IVF, but success often depends on donor eggs and comes with increased medical risks. “It’s absolutely possible for women over 40 to conceive with IVF,” says Dr Prakash. “We’ve had successful pregnancies even in the 50s, particularly with donor eggs.”

However, IVF at this age often requires additional screenings and comes with a higher risk of gestational diabetes, hypertension, and premature delivery.

Myth: IVF is a fertility solution only for older women

 
Fact: IVF is for anyone facing fertility challenges, regardless of age. “Young women may also need IVF,” says Dr Prakash. “Issues like blocked fallopian tubes, endometriosis, male factor infertility, or unexplained infertility are common reasons.”

Myth: IVF always results in twins or triplets

 
Fact: Modern IVF techniques prioritise safety and often aim for single pregnancies. “In the past, multiple embryos were transferred to improve chances. Now, we usually recommend single embryo transfers,” says Dr Sidhu. “It’s safer for both mother and baby.” 

Myth: IVF is a fast and easy solution for infertility

 
Fact: IVF is a powerful tool, not a shortcut. Be ready for an emotional, medical, and financial journey. “There’s nothing ‘quick’ about IVF,” Dr Sidhu clarifies. “It’s physically and emotionally taxing, involving hormone injections, egg retrieval, lab fertilisation, and often multiple cycles.”
 
Not to mention the costs—IVF with donor eggs, genetic testing, or repeat cycles can be financially intense.

Myth: IVF eliminates the challenges of late-age parenting

Fact: Motherhood at an older age is possible, but it’s not effortless. IVF has opened new doors for women in their 40s and beyond, but those doors come with careful planning, medical advice, and realistic expectations.
 
“Science can stretch the biological boundaries, but age still matters,” says Dr Prakash. “Health screening, support systems, and long-term parenting plans are crucial.”
 
Dr Sidhu adds, “Many older women bring emotional maturity, stability, and patience to parenting, which are huge assets. But they also need to consider their energy levels, support systems, and long-term health.”  For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

First Published: May 23 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

