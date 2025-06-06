NB.1.8.1 Covid-19 variant makes up 10% cases globally: Should you worry?

Just when many believed Covid-19 was in the rear-view mirror, a new variant has quietly gained ground. NB.1.8.1, first detected in China in January 2025, now accounts for one in ten Covid-19 cases globally—up from just one in forty a month ago. It has spread across twenty-two countries so far.

What is NB.1.8.1 variant?

According to the World Health Organization, NB.1.8.1 is among several fast-evolving Omicron-lineage variants. From January to May 2025, global dominance shifted from XEC to LP.8.1, with NB.1.8.1 now surging rapidly.

The WHO has classified NB.1.8.1 as a Variant Under Monitoring due to its rise in prevalence and potential public health implications. Officials stress that while vigilance is crucial, there is no cause for alarm. Vaccination remains the best protection against severe illness and death.

How NB.1.8.1 behaves and how severe it really is NB.1.8.1 is a sublineage of the Omicron JN.1 family. It carries similar characteristics—high transmissibility, but mostly mild to moderate illness. It also includes new mutations on the spike protein, which may enhance its ability to spread and evade immunity. So far, there is no evidence to suggest NB.1.8.1 causes more severe disease, hospitalisations or death compared to previous variants. NB.1.8.1 symptoms: What to watch for Common symptoms include: Dry, persistent cough

Runny or blocked nose

Fatigue and general body aches

Sore throat

Fever or chills

Headache or hoarseness in some cases Many report being able to go about daily activities but feel unusually tired and sluggish.

Are vaccines still effective against NB.1.8.1? Updated vaccines, including the latest Omicron-targeted boosters, are designed to protect against the JN.1 family. While they may not prevent all infections, they continue to reduce the risk of hospitalisation and severe outcomes. Expert guidance includes: If you are over sixty, have chronic health conditions or are immunocompromised, get a booster if it has been more than six months since your last dose

If you are healthy and under sixty, no new dose is required at present

Use masks in public transport and crowded indoor spaces How to manage NB.1.8.1 symptoms at home

In most cases, NB.1.8.1 does not require hospitalisation. Here is what helps: Rest and stay well hydrated

Use paracetamol or other over-the-counter medications for fever or aches

Recovery generally takes five to seven days If you are elderly or immunocompromised, speak to your doctor early. Antiviral medication is most effective within five days of the onset of symptoms. Warning signs: When to seek emergency help Seek urgent medical care if you experience any of the following: Difficulty breathing

Chest pain or tightness

Confusion or trouble staying awake

Severe dizziness or fainting Do not panic, but stay informed