Poor sleep may age your brain faster, scientists find in major study

A bad night’s sleep does not just make you cranky the next day, it could be making your brain age faster too. A large MRI-based study found that people with poor sleep patterns had brains that looked biologically older than their actual age, sometimes by as much as a year.

The research, titled Poor sleep health is associated with older brain age: the role of systemic inflammation and published in eBioMedicine, suggests that low-grade inflammation may help explain this link, raising hope that improving sleep could slow brain ageing.

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet, Sweden, and Tianjin Medical University, China, analysed brain MRI data from over 27,500 adults in the UK Biobank. Using machine learning, they found that poor sleep was linked to an older-looking brain, sometimes by as much as a year. The study also found that low-grade inflammation explains part of this connection, suggesting that better sleep may be a powerful tool to protect long-term brain health.

What did the study find? The team used advanced brain imaging to estimate participants’ “brain age” and compared it with their actual age. Results showed that: For every one-point drop in a “healthy sleep score”, brain age looked about half a year older.

The effect was stronger in men compared to women. The sleep score was based on five factors: being a morning person, getting seven to eight hours of sleep, not having insomnia, not snoring, and avoiding daytime sleepiness. How does poor sleep accelerate brain ageing?

The researchers discovered that systemic inflammation plays a role. Inflammation accounted for up to 10 per cent of the link between poor sleep and an older-looking brain. Chronic inflammation is already known to harm blood vessels, accelerate neurodegeneration, and worsen diseases like dementia. Other possible explanations include: Poor sleep reduces the brain’s ability to clear waste (glymphatic system)

Cardiovascular health problems caused by bad sleep, which in turn harm the brain Poor sleep linked to dementia: Study According to the researchers, poor sleep has long been associated with a higher risk of dementia, but experts still debate whether sleep problems cause cognitive decline or are simply early warning signs. This study adds evidence that sleep itself may be a modifiable risk factor for brain ageing and potentially dementia.