Poor sleep may age your brain faster, scientists find in major study

What did the study find?
- For every one-point drop in a “healthy sleep score”, brain age looked about half a year older.
- People with poor sleep patterns had brains that appeared, on average, one year older than their chronological age.
- The effect was stronger in men compared to women.
- Poor sleep reduces the brain’s ability to clear waste (glymphatic system)
- Cardiovascular health problems caused by bad sleep, which in turn harm the brain
Poor sleep linked to dementia: Study
How much sleep should you get for a healthier brain?
Who is most at risk?
- Men: The association between poor sleep and faster brain ageing was stronger in males than in females.
- Middle-aged adults: While the effect was seen across ages, the strongest links appeared in people under 60.
- Those with unhealthy lifestyles: Higher BMI, smoking, and low physical activity often co-occur with poor sleep, amplifying risks.
Can fixing your sleep really slow down brain ageing?
- Sticking to a regular sleep schedule
- Creating a dark, quiet, cool bedroom environment
- Avoiding caffeine and screens close to bedtime
- Seeking medical help for chronic insomnia or sleep apnoea
