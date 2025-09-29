Why night shift or late nights may be hurting your heart more than you know

Disrupted sleep cycles from night shifts and late-night routines are emerging as silent drivers of heart disease among young professionals. Doctors warn that the clash between the body’s natural rhythm and modern work schedules does not just cause fatigue, it gradually raises blood pressure, stiffens arteries, and triggers metabolic changes.
According to Dr Niranjan Hiremath, Senior Consultant, Cardiovascular and Aortic Surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi, the danger is that most people do not notice the damage until much later, when symptoms like “social jetlag” finally appear.
Is the real danger being a night owl, or living with 'social jetlag'?
Dr Hiremath makes this crystal clear: the bigger problem is not being a night owl; it is when your natural rhythm clashes with your work schedule.
This mismatch, called “social jetlag,” forces your body into constant stress mode. If you have been in shift work for more than 5–10 years, the risks rise significantly:
- Younger workers: weight gain, glucose issues, persistent fatigue
- Older workers: hypertension, arterial stiffness, higher long-term heart risk
- Women during menopause: even more vulnerable due to loss of oestrogen’s natural heart protection
How does disrupted sleep raise blood pressure?
Normally, your blood pressure dips 10–20 per cent at night while you rest, but shift work throws that balance off, said Dr Hiremath.
The sympathetic system stays “switched on” as norepinephrine levels remain high, keeping your heart rate and vessels under pressure. Cortisol peaks at the wrong time, amplifying stress on arteries. This triggers inflammation, oxidative stress, and reduced nitric oxide, which stiffen arteries and pave the way for chronic hypertension.
In short, your heart never really gets a night off.
What early warning signs and tests should you take seriously?
According to Dr Hiremath, if you are a shift worker or a regular night owl, do not ignore these red flags:
- Chest pain or pressure (even if you think it is just “stress”)
- Sudden fainting or near-fainting
- New palpitations, especially irregular or pounding ones
- Shortness of breath or fatigue when climbing stairs or exercising
Doctors suggest 24-hour blood pressure monitoring, heart rate variability (HRV) tracking, and metabolic screening (glucose, insulin, HbA1c). Inflammation markers like hs-CRP and advanced lipid tests (apoB, Lp(a)) can reveal risks long before a crisis hits.
Can late-night light and screens really mess with your heart?
“Yes, and not just your sleep. Even small doses of late-night light, including from screens, suppress melatonin, the hormone that tells your body it is nighttime,” said Dr Hiremath.
When melatonin drops:
- Insulin sensitivity decreases, raising diabetes risk
- Inflammation and oxidative stress rise
- Arteries lose their natural protection
Thus, scrolling through Instagram or binge-watching at 2 am is not just stealing sleep, it is adding strain on your heart.
What lifestyle tweaks actually help?
Dr Hiremath shares evidence-backed fixes you can start tonight:
- Sleep regularity: Stick to consistent sleep and wake times, even on weekends
- Light therapy: Bright light during night shifts, blackout curtains during daytime sleep
- Food timing: Avoid heavy meals between 10 pm and 6 am to improve lipid and glucose control
- Melatonin: Low doses (0.5–3 mg) 30–60 minutes before daytime sleep may help, but avoid if you are on blood thinners, have sleep apnoea, or are pregnant
- Caffeine rules: Keep it under 400 mg per shift, spread out, and cut it at least 6–8 hours before sleep. Energy drinks are best avoided as they combine stimulants and sugar, raising arrhythmia risk
So, should you be worried?
Not worried, but aware. Shift work and night-owl lifestyles are not going away, especially for India’s IT, BPO, healthcare, and media workforce. The trick is not to shrug off fatigue, palpitations, or chest discomfort as “just stress.”
Your heart is remarkably resilient, but it needs rhythm and recovery. A few smart tweaks — light management, sleep regularity, caffeine limits, and preventive check-ups — can mean the difference between burnout and balance.
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.