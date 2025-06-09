It starts innocently—you cancel plans, get into bed, and tell yourself you just need a break. A few hours turn into one day, which turns into two. Then three. You’re scrolling, binge-watching, or just lying there, mentally numb. Sounds familiar? This rising trend is called bed rotting, and while it may sound cute or comforting, doctors warn it could be far more damaging than we think, especially for young professionals.

So, what exactly is going on when you just can’t leave your bed, even though you’re not sick? Psychiatrists decode what bed rotting means, and how it might be messing with your mental and physical well-being.

How do doctors define bed rotting? “Bed rotting refers to spending excessive time in bed awake, often scrolling or avoiding responsibilities,” explains Dr Gorav Gupta, senior psychiatrist at Tulasi Healthcare, New Delhi. “It may seem like extended rest, but it can also be an emotional shutdown or avoidance behaviour—especially when it becomes habitual.” Dr Astik Joshi, child, adolescent and forensic psychiatrist at Fortis Hospital, New Delhi, adds, “It may seem like harmless ‘me time,’ but bed rotting could actually be a quiet form of emotional avoidance. Intentional rest days have purpose and restoration. Chronic disengagement, on the other hand, often points to a depressive or anxious state.”

The doctors said if you are resting to recharge, that’s self-care. But if you are hiding in bed to avoid life, that’s a red flag. Are you recharging or escaping your life? “Well, check with yourself—do you feel refreshed or worse afterwards?” Dr Gupta says healthy rest has a clear beginning and end and leaves you recharged. Harmful bed rotting, however, is marked by guilt, dread about returning to routine, and an emotional fog that doesn’t lift. “You might feel like you’re giving yourself a break,” says Dr Joshi, “but if you’re avoiding essential life activities, it’s more likely escapism than true rest.”

How does bed rotting affect your mental health? According to experts, prolonged bed rotting doesn’t just make you lazy—it also chips away at your emotional well-being. “Among young adults, it contributes to emptiness, anxiety and low self-worth,” says Dr Gupta. “It disrupts social and professional life and worsens mental health over time.” Dr Joshi agrees: “It can cause psychological deterioration and keep people from reaching their full potential.” Could it be a sign of depression or burnout? Yes, and doctors say this is not something to ignore. “Bed rotting is often a red flag for depression, anxiety or burnout,” warns Dr Gupta. “Especially when someone loses interest in previously enjoyed activities or feels overwhelmed by even basic tasks.”

“If someone is constantly fatigued and not engaging with the world, it may point to a deeper mental health issue,” adds Dr Joshi. Dr Gupta warns that lying in bed all day messes with your brain and energy. He says, “Think of your brain like a battery— not using it doesn’t preserve power; it drains it. Long hours in bed dull the brain’s reward system, lower dopamine levels and reduce motivation. It also disrupts your natural sleep-wake cycle and makes you feel more tired, not less.” According to Dr Gupta, being in bed too long disrupts your circadian rhythm, which causes you to struggle to fall asleep at night and experience poorer sleep quality. This makes you wake up groggier and go back to bed—and the cycle continues.

Dr Joshi warns that this chronic fatigue can increase the risk of clinical depression in the long run. What does bed rotting do to your body? As you know, your body was not made to be still for that long, especially not in bed. Dr Gupta warns of muscle loss, slower metabolism, weakened immunity and even cardiovascular risks. “You might also develop back pain and poor posture,” he notes. Dr Joshi highlights its impact on the musculoskeletal system, saying prolonged bed rest can “alter physiological functions in ways that reduce your body’s ability to perform normally.”

Why are young adults more vulnerable to bed rotting? “Digital overstimulation, screen addiction, toxic productivity and mental health stigma are major contributors,” says Dr Gupta. “Young people often turn to bed rotting as a way to retreat without confronting stress.” Dr Joshi points out that it may also resemble behavioural addiction, similar to compulsive gaming or scrolling. What are the warning signs you shouldn’t ignore? According to the doctors, you should watch for these red flags: Skipping work, hygiene or meals

Withdrawing socially

Saying you are tired but never seeming rested

Seeming emotionally numb or stuck “Loved ones should take note when someone stops engaging in daily activities or seems to be regressing in functioning,” says Dr Joshi.

How can you break free from the bed rotting cycle? Start small. Open your curtains. Sit up. Step outside for five minutes. Then do it again tomorrow. Dr Gupta recommends building structure with gentle routines: “Physical activity, journalling, therapy, limiting screen time and socialising, even a little, can help break the cycle.” Dr Joshi adds, “Make a schedule that includes time outside of bed and find ways to commit to it. And don’t hesitate to reach out for professional help if needed.” For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS The doctors underscored that rest is vital, and bed rotting, when done once in a while, may help you decompress. But if your bed is becoming your hiding place from life, your job, your relationships, your ambitions, it is time to reflect. Because you don’t deserve to be just in survival mode—you deserve to thrive.