India reports 358 fresh Covid-19 cases, Kerala remains worst affected

India’s active Covid-19 case tally rose to 6,491 with 358 fresh cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released on Sunday. No deaths were reported during the same period.

The latest surge is attributed to new variants including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the recently identified NB.1.8.1 subvariant, which have triggered a gradual increase in infections across several states.

Kerala, Gujarat, Delhi see rise in cases

Kerala reported 1,957 active Covid-19 cases on June 4, an increase of seven from the previous day. Maharashtra registered 607 new infections, while Gujarat and Delhi saw their active caseloads climb to 980 and 728, respectively.

Gujarat recorded the sharpest single-day increase, with 158 new cases, followed by Delhi with 42. Kerala remains the worst-hit state in terms of overall active cases. Experts advise targeted protection, not mass boosters Amid the rise in cases, health experts have advised against launching a mass Covid-19 booster vaccination campaign. Instead, the focus should be on protecting high-risk groups such as the elderly, immunocompromised individuals, and those with chronic conditions. Experts point to India's widespread hybrid immunity—resulting from past infections and previous vaccination drives—as a key reason for ruling out the need for additional doses for the general public at this stage.