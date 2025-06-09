Home / Health / India reports 358 fresh Covid-19 cases, Kerala remains worst affected

India reports 358 fresh Covid-19 cases, Kerala remains worst affected

Gujarat reported 908 active Covid-19 cases, with a single-day spike of 158, the highest among states

Amid the rise in cases, health experts have advised against launching a mass Covid-19 booster vaccination campaign. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 12:53 PM IST
India’s active Covid-19 case tally rose to 6,491 with 358 fresh cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released on Sunday. No deaths were reported during the same period.
 
The latest surge is attributed to new variants including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the recently identified NB.1.8.1 subvariant, which have triggered a gradual increase in infections across several states.
 

Kerala, Gujarat, Delhi see rise in cases

 
Kerala reported 1,957 active Covid-19 cases on June 4, an increase of seven from the previous day. Maharashtra registered 607 new infections, while Gujarat and Delhi saw their active caseloads climb to 980 and 728, respectively. 
 
Gujarat recorded the sharpest single-day increase, with 158 new cases, followed by Delhi with 42. Kerala remains the worst-hit state in terms of overall active cases.
 

Experts advise targeted protection, not mass boosters

 
Amid the rise in cases, health experts have advised against launching a mass Covid-19 booster vaccination campaign. Instead, the focus should be on protecting high-risk groups such as the elderly, immunocompromised individuals, and those with chronic conditions. 
 
Experts point to India’s widespread hybrid immunity—resulting from past infections and previous vaccination drives—as a key reason for ruling out the need for additional doses for the general public at this stage.
 
They recommend continued adherence to preventive behaviour, including mask-wearing, maintaining hygiene, and avoiding crowded places.
 

Centre issues advisory to states, urges caution

 
In light of the uptick in cases, the central government has issued advisories to all states and union territories, urging readiness to handle localised outbreaks and ensure availability of medical supplies.
 
Public health officials have stressed the importance of distinguishing Covid-19 from seasonal viral fevers, which often present similar symptoms such as fever and fatigue. 
 
Vulnerable individuals have been advised to seek prompt medical attention if symptoms appear or worsen. The Indian Medical Association continues to advocate for the consistent practice of mask-wearing and hand hygiene to contain the spread of infections.
                     

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

