Bolster Covid-19 preparedness with comprehensive health insurance cover

Not only should sum insured in health policy be adequate, it should cover at-home treatment and consumables

Sarbajeet K Sen
Bolster Covid-19 preparedness with comprehensive health insurance cover

Apr 27 2023 | 6:57 PM IST
The resurgence of Covid-19 has reignited fears of infection and the financial burden of medical treatment. The importance of assessing one’s health insurance coverage and financial preparedness can’t be overstated.
Inadequate coverage
The previous waves offer a few lessons. “Medical costs tend to shoot up in a crisis. During Covid, hospitalisation was two-three times more expensive than normal. The frequency of hospitalisation also rose,” says Kapil Mehta, co-founder, SecureNow. Many either did not have health insurance or had policies with insufficient sum insured, which was inadequate to meet the expenses of multiple hospitalisations.

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 8:08 PM IST

