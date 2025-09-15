Home / Health / Can coffee interfere with antibiotics? New study reveals a possible link

Can coffee interfere with antibiotics? New study reveals a possible link

German scientists have discovered that caffeine can interfere with antibiotics like amoxicillin and ciprofloxacin in bacteria, raising questions about how diet may influence drug effectiveness

coffee and antibiotics link
New study suggests caffeine in coffee may weaken the effectiveness of some antibiotics by making it harder for the drugs to enter bacteria. (Photo: Freepik)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 5:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A new study has raised doubts that drinking coffee may affect the effectiveness of antibiotics in the body. Researchers in Germany found that caffeine, the main stimulant in coffee, can interfere with how certain bacteria respond to antibiotics, potentially diminishing their efficacy.
 

Study overview

 
The research was led by scientists from the Universities of Tübingen and Würzburg in Germany. The team tested 94 different substances, such as antibiotics, medicines, and food ingredients, on the bacterium Escherichia coli (E. coli) to see how they affect certain genes and proteins. These proteins act like tiny gates and pumps in the bacterial surface, controlling what goes in and out. Keeping this system balanced is vital for the bacteria to survive.
 
The study titled ‘Systematic screen uncovers regulator contributions to chemical cues in Escherichia coli’, looked at how caffeine affects bacterial genes that control membrane transport - that is, how molecules (including antibiotics) get into and out of the bacterial cell. 
 

How caffeine interferes

 
Harder for antibiotics to enter bacteria - E. coli usually lets antibiotics like amoxicillin and ciprofloxacin in through a protein ‘door’ called OmpF. Caffeine reduces the number of these doors, making it harder for antibiotics to enter the bacteria.
 
Changes in bacterial controls - Caffeine activates a molecule called MicF, which blocks the production of OmpF. This only happens if another regulator, called Rob, is present. Without Rob, caffeine doesn’t have this effect.
 
“Caffeine triggers a cascade of events starting with the gene regulator Rob and culminating in the change of several transport proteins in E. coli, which in turn leads to a reduced uptake of antibiotics such as ciprofloxacin,” explains Ana Rita Brochado, lead researcher behind the study. The researchers describe this phenomenon as an ‘antagonistic interaction’.
 
In lab tests, bacteria exposed to caffeine needed much higher doses of antibiotics to be controlled. For example, amoxicillin had to be about 40 per cent stronger to work well. The same weakening effect was also seen with ciprofloxacin.
 

Limitations of the study

 
  • The adverse caffeine effect was seen in E. coli but not in all bacteria, such as Salmonella.
  • The study was done on bacteria in the lab, not in people. It has not been confirmed yet if drinking coffee while on antibiotics has the same effect inside the human body.
 

Why the finding matters 

The study, published in the scientific journal PLOS Biology, makes an important contribution to understanding ‘low-level’ antibiotic resistance. This type of resistance is not caused by classic resistance genes but by changes in regulation and environmental adaptation.
 
The research highlights how what we ingest beyond just the medication could affect treatment outcomes. Even commonly consumed compounds like caffeine might alter how antibiotics work.
 
Since many bacteria (beneficial or pathogenic) are exposed to dietary chemicals, these interactions could also influence the gut microbiome.
 
Future research is needed to determine whether such interactions are relevant in humans, what levels of caffeine might matter, and whether other dietary or environmental chemicals have similar effects. 
 
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Double shift, half the sleep: India's women lose rest to unpaid work

'New cancer vaccines to prevent recurrence, not onset in healthy people'

Eye helpline launched to connect patients nationwide with Delhi doctors

Medicinal cannabis sparks concern in Australia over psychosis, poisonings

Smoking kills 1.35 mn Indians each year, experts urge safer nicotine use

Topics :Health with BSBS Web ReportsCoffeecaffeineAntibiotic resistanceAntibiotics

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story