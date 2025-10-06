Role of calcium in body

Around 99 per cent of the body's calcium is stored in the bones, where it provides structure and strength, says Dr Kalra. The remaining one per cent circulates in the blood and soft tissues, where it supports several vital processes such as:

Muscle function

Nerve signal transmission

Blood clotting

Regulating heartbeat

Hormone secretion

When your calcium levels drop, your body starts borrowing from your bones and that’s where problems begin.

Signs and symptoms of calcium deficiency

Muscle cramps or spasms, often in the legs or back

Tingling or numbness, particularly in the fingers or around the mouth

Fatigue or general low energy, which may worsen over time

Brittle or weak nails, which may break easily

Dental issues, such as tooth decay or gum irritation

Frequent bone fractures, sometimes from minor falls or injuries

Delayed growth or bone development problems in children

Cardiovascular problems, irregular heartbeats

Memory loss, difficulties in concentration, and cognitive decline

"In older adults, especially postmenopausal women, long-term calcium deficiency can lead to bone thinning and increase the risk of osteopenia or osteoporosis," says Dr Kalra.