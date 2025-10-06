Role of calcium in body
- Muscle function
- Nerve signal transmission
- Blood clotting
- Regulating heartbeat
- Hormone secretion
Signs and symptoms of calcium deficiency
- Muscle cramps or spasms, often in the legs or back
- Tingling or numbness, particularly in the fingers or around the mouth
- Fatigue or general low energy, which may worsen over time
- Brittle or weak nails, which may break easily
- Dental issues, such as tooth decay or gum irritation
- Frequent bone fractures, sometimes from minor falls or injuries
- Delayed growth or bone development problems in children
- Cardiovascular problems, irregular heartbeats
- Memory loss, difficulties in concentration, and cognitive decline
Common causes of deficiency
- Poor diet or low intake - A diet lacking dairy, leafy greens, or fortified foods can gradually cause deficiency.
- Vitamin D deficiency - Without enough vitamin D, your body can’t absorb calcium effectively.
- Hormonal issues - Underactive parathyroid glands (which control calcium levels) can lead to deficiency.
- Medical conditions - Coeliac disease, inflammatory bowel disease, or chronic kidney diseases can interfere with calcium absorption.
- Menopause - Women lose upto 1 per cent of their bone mineral density every year after menopause, because of the decrease in the level of calcium due to hormonal changes.
- Pregnancy - Pregnant women are also at higher risk of deficiency due increased nutritional requirements, and persistent vomiting in some cases.
- Certain medications also disrupt calcium absorption or balance.
Tests for calcium deficiency
How to boost your calcium levels
- Milk, yoghurt, cheese
- Leafy greens (spinach, kale, broccoli)
- Almonds, sesame seeds, peanuts, chia seeds
- Mackerel, prawns, sardines and salmon
- Fortified cereals, tofu, and plant-based milks
- Get 10–15 minutes of sunlight daily to boost vitamin D.
- Include weight-bearing exercises like strength training along with walking, yoga.
- Avoid smoking, excess caffeine, and alcohol, which can leach calcium from bones.
- Calcium carbonate, Calcium citrate, Calcium gluconate or Calcium lactate is normally prescribed
- Vitamin D supplements to aid absorption
