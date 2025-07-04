Diabetes is one of the most common chronic health conditions worldwide, yet several misconceptions about its causes, management, and treatment continue to persist. In this edition of Fact-Check Friday, we address some of the most widespread myths about diabetes and present the facts backed by doctors.

Does sugar cause diabetes directly?

“Excess sugar can lead to weight gain, which is a risk factor for type 2 diabetes, but sugar itself isn’t the villain,” said Dr Manisha Arora, Director, Internal Medicine at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi.

Type 1 diabetes is actually an autoimmune condition, and type 2 is triggered by a mix of genes, sedentary lifestyle , and poor diet—not just sugar overload.

Can only overweight people develop diabetes? “Some people with a normal BMI develop diabetes due to genetic predisposition and insulin resistance,” said Dr Ajay Agarwal, Senior Director, Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital, Noida. ALSO READ: Why jamun seed powder is called a superfood for managing diabetes Weight is just one piece of the puzzle. Age, family history, and physical inactivity also matter. Should diabetics avoid sweets or carbs entirely? “Portion control is key,” said Dr Arora. Want to indulge in a mango? Adjust your carb intake elsewhere. It’s about balancing, not banning. According to the experts, rigid restrictions can harm more than help. Mindful eating wins the race here.

Are fruits bad for diabetics? “Fruits like guava, apples, berries, and citrus are great choices. Watch out for high-GI fruits like mangoes and grapes,” advised Dr Arora. Is diabetes a mild or harmless condition? “Think of your body swimming in sugar. It harms your heart, kidneys, eyes, nerves, and more,” warned Dr Arora. You may not ‘feel’ it in the early stages, but the complications are real and serious. Can home remedies or supplements cure diabetes? “There’s no scientifically proven cure for diabetes,” said Dr Agarwal. Healthy food, regular exercise, stress management , and proper sleep can reverse early diabetes, but no herb or pill can cure it. Be careful of quick-fix promises.

Is medication optional for type 2 diabetes? “Even with lifestyle changes, many people eventually need medications like metformin or glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists ,” said Dr Agarwal. Is insulin a sign of failure? “Type 2 diabetes is progressive. Sometimes, insulin is necessary no matter how disciplined you are,” said Dr Arora. It is about keeping your sugars in check—not about passing or failing. Should people with diabetes avoid exercise? ALSO READ: Diabetes in pregnancy linked to higher risk of autism in children: Lancet “Regular workouts improve blood sugar, insulin sensitivity, and overall health,” stressed Dr Agarwal. Walking, strength training, yoga—everything counts. “Build those muscles to keep your sugar stable,” said Dr Arora.

Are sugar-free or ‘diabetic-friendly’ foods essential? “A wholesome, balanced diet works best—no need to splurge on fancy labels,” said Dr Arora. Whole grains, vegetables, lean proteins, and portion control are all you need. Can diabetics live a normal life? “Many of my patients drive, travel, and work actively, even into their 80s,” said Dr Arora. With proper sugar control and regular check-ups, life can stay normal and fulfilling. Is fasting unsafe for people with diabetes? “Many patients safely fast during Ramadan with the right medical advice and adjustments,” shared Dr Arora. Consult your doctor, tweak your medication, and monitor your sugars.

Does diabetes always show symptoms? “You may have no symptoms at all,” warned Dr Arora. Regular health check-ups, especially if you’re at risk, are your best protection. Silent diabetes is more common than you think. Will prediabetes definitely become diabetes? “Prediabetes is a warning, not a life sentence,” said Dr Agarwal. With timely action—diet, exercise, and stress management—you can hit the brakes and even reverse it. Is type 2 diabetes only an adult issue? “Childhood obesity is fuelling type 2 diabetes in teenagers,” said Dr Arora. It’s a wake-up call for young families. Movement, healthy eating, and screen-time limits are more important than ever.