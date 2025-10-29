Home / Health / Always tired? New blood test uncovers the mystery of chronic fatigue

Always tired? New blood test uncovers the mystery of chronic fatigue

After years of being told it's 'all in their head', people with chronic exhaustion may finally get answers as researchers develop a highly accurate blood test for Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

tired, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Scientists have developed a blood test that can detect Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
Oct 29 2025 | 11:32 AM IST
For years, many people suffering from chronic tiredness have been told their debilitating exhaustion is psychological. But scientists now say the proof may lie in their blood.
 
Researchers have developed a new blood test that can diagnose Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS) with 96 per cent accuracy, a breakthrough in identifying a condition that has long been misunderstood.
 
The findings come from a study titled Development and validation of blood-based diagnostic biomarkers for Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS) using EpiSwitch® 3-dimensional genomic regulatory immuno-genetic profiling, published in the Journal of Translational Medicine by scientists from the University of East Anglia and Oxford Biodynamics.

What is ME/CFS and why is it so hard to diagnose?

ME/CFS is a chronic, multi-system illness affecting millions worldwide. It is characterised by overwhelming fatigue, brain fog, post-exertional malaise, and immune dysfunction.
 
Despite its impact, there has been no single diagnostic test, forcing doctors to rely on symptoms and by excluding other illnesses. As a result, many patients have been misdiagnosed or left untreated for years. 

How does the new blood test work?

The team used EpiSwitch® 3D Genomics technology, which analyses how DNA folds inside cells, like examining how a long string of code loops and knots itself to control which genes turn on or off.
 
Instead of focusing on genetic mutations, this method tracks epigenetic changes, which are shifts in gene regulation caused by immune or environmental factors.
 
By studying blood samples from 47 severe ME/CFS patients and 61 healthy individuals, researchers mapped unique 3D DNA folding patterns that distinguish those with the illness.
 
The model achieved 92 per cent sensitivity (correctly identifying patients with ME/CFS) and 98 per cent specificity.

What’s happening biologically in people with chronic fatigue?

The study revealed that ME/CFS is strongly linked to immune system dysregulation and chronic inflammation.
 
The 3D genomic mapping highlighted several biological pathways central to the disease, including:
  • Interleukin-2 (IL-2) and IL-10 signalling, which control immune cell activation
  • TNF-alpha and NF-κB pathways, which drive inflammation
  • Toll-like receptor (TLR) and JAK/STAT signalling, associated with autoimmune and neuroinflammatory disorders
These findings link ME/CFS to diseases such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and long Covid, suggesting overlapping immune dysfunction patterns.

Validation for a misunderstood illness

The research offers scientific validation to those suffering from ME/CFS, proving their illness is real, measurable, and biological.
 
The study’s authors emphasised that the test provides not only hope but also long-awaited credibility in a field where patients have battled stigma and disbelief for decades.
 

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

