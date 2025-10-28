Bright lights at night may raise heart disease and stroke risk: Study

Once the sun sets, our homes light up with ceiling lamps, streetlights seep through windows, and screens emit a constant glow. But according to a new study, this steady exposure to light after dark may harm the heart.

The study, titled Light Exposure at Night and Cardiovascular Disease Incidence, published in JAMA Network, found that people exposed to bright night light faced a 32 per cent higher risk of coronary artery disease, a 56 per cent higher chance of heart attack, and a 30 per cent greater risk of stroke compared with those who experienced the least light exposure.

Researchers noted that these risks persisted even after accounting for factors such as exercise, diet, sleep habits, and genetics. How light disrupts your body’s natural rhythm According to scientists, when surroundings remain bright long after dusk, it confuses the body’s circadian rhythm, which is the internal clock that regulates sleep, hormone release, and metabolism. This disruption triggers what researchers call “physiological confusion.” The body reacts as if it is daytime: heart rate increases , blood pressure rises, and stress hormones surge. Over time, this constant internal stress strains the cardiovascular system, raising the risk of heart disease. Why bright light affects the human body Light exposure suppresses melatonin, a hormone that signals the body to rest. When melatonin levels drop, other biological systems lose their rhythm too. This sets off a chain reaction involving higher inflammation, elevated blood pressure, and an overworked heart.