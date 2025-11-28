How chronic sleep loss is damaging your weight, immunity and heart health

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Most people dismiss poor sleep as an occasional inconvenience, a rough night here and there. But when disrupted rest becomes routine, it sets off powerful biological changes throughout the body. Experts warn that chronic sleep loss doesn’t just make you tired, it gradually affects your metabolism, immunity, mental health and even your heart.

Dr Mugdha Tapdiya, Director – Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, says, “Sleep is not just downtime, it’s a vital biological process,” and when the body is deprived of it, the impact is deeper than expected.

Why does sleep loss lead to weight gain?

Experts say the sleep–weight connection is hormonal. Chronic sleep deprivation disrupts the appetite-control system.

Ghrelin (the hunger hormone) increases

Leptin (the fullness signal) drops

Cravings for high-calorie, high-carb foods rise

Insulin sensitivity drops, encouraging fat storage, especially around the abdomen Lack of sleep increases ghrelin, reduces leptin and weakens insulin sensitivity, making people crave high-calorie foods even when their diet hasn’t changed, explains Dr Arup Halder, Pulmonologist, CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI Kolkata. “Over time, the brain’s reward pathways also become more reactive to food cues, weakening self-control,” he adds. How does chronic sleep loss weaken immunity? Deep sleep is when the body produces cytokines and T-cells, key defenders against viruses and bacteria. With poor sleep:

Cytokine production drops

Immune cell activity slows

The body becomes more prone to colds, flu and slower wound healing Dr Tapdiya notes that consistently poor sleep “reduces the body’s infection-fighting proteins,” leaving people more vulnerable to recurring illnesses. Why does lack of sleep trigger anxiety and mood swings? Lack of rest keeps cortisol, the stress hormone, elevated for longer. This leads to: Irritability and mood swings

Restlessness and overthinking

Poor emotional regulation

Heightened anxiety, especially in young adults Dr Halder says chronic sleep loss keeps the body’s stress systems switched on, making you feel constantly “on edge” and unable to fully relax. This can create a loop where anxiety worsens sleep, and poor sleep worsens anxiety.

How does sleep deprivation strain the heart? Sleep is essential for cardiovascular recovery. When the body doesn’t get it: Night-time blood pressure stays high

Blood vessels stiffen

Heart rate variability drops

Inflammation markers like CRP rise, signalling vascular stress All of this raises the risk of hypertension, arrhythmias, atherosclerosis and even heart attacks. “Insufficient sleep raises blood pressure and inflammation, both major drivers of long-term heart disease,” says Dr Tapdiya. What early warning signs of sleep deprivation should you watch for? Watch out for: Constant fatigue

Unexplained weight gain

Frequent colds

Brain fog or irritability

Elevated heart rate or blood pressure

Craving sugar or relying heavily on caffeine Can the damage from chronic sleep loss be reversed? Experts say that most of the damage is reversible, but only with consistent changes. They advise: