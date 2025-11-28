How chronic sleep loss is damaging your weight, immunity and heart health

Why does sleep loss lead to weight gain?
- Ghrelin (the hunger hormone) increases
- Leptin (the fullness signal) drops
- Cravings for high-calorie, high-carb foods rise
- Insulin sensitivity drops, encouraging fat storage, especially around the abdomen
How does chronic sleep loss weaken immunity?
- Cytokine production drops
- Immune cell activity slows
- The body becomes more prone to colds, flu and slower wound healing
Why does lack of sleep trigger anxiety and mood swings?
- Irritability and mood swings
- Restlessness and overthinking
- Poor emotional regulation
- Heightened anxiety, especially in young adults
How does sleep deprivation strain the heart?
- Night-time blood pressure stays high
- Blood vessels stiffen
- Heart rate variability drops
- Inflammation markers like CRP rise, signalling vascular stress
What early warning signs of sleep deprivation should you watch for?
- Constant fatigue
- Unexplained weight gain
- Frequent colds
- Brain fog or irritability
- Elevated heart rate or blood pressure
- Craving sugar or relying heavily on caffeine
Can the damage from chronic sleep loss be reversed?
- Keep regular sleep and wake times
- Avoid screens at least an hour before bed
- Limit evening caffeine and alcohol
- Practise meditation, breathing exercises or light yoga
- Seek help for suspected sleep disorders like sleep apnoea
- Consider Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I)
