Climate change may make millions too inactive to exercise by 2050

Stepping outside for a walk or run may become more difficult as the planet warms. A new study titled Effects of climate change on physical inactivity: a panel data study across 156 countries from 2000 to 2022, published in The Lancet Global Health, warns that rising temperatures could push millions of people towards a more sedentary lifestyle. Researchers estimate that climate-driven inactivity could result in 0.47–0.70 million additional premature deaths each year and up to $3.68 billion in productivity losses by 2050, underscoring an overlooked health impact of climate change.

How does climate change affect physical activity levels?

The study authors highlight that climate change is not just about rising sea levels or extreme weather; it is also changing daily human behaviour, including how much people move. Exercising outdoors becomes harder and sometimes unsafe as high heat increases cardiovascular strain, dehydration risk, and perceived exertion, discouraging physical activity.

The study found that each additional month with an average temperature above 27.8 degrees Celsius increases physical inactivity by about 1.44 percentage points globally. The impact is even stronger in low- and middle-income countries, where inactivity rises by about 1.85 percentage points. This means hotter climates may gradually push populations towards more sedentary lifestyles. How widespread is physical inactivity globally already? According to global health estimates cited in the study: About one in three adults worldwide does not meet recommended exercise levels

Physical inactivity contributes to around 5 per cent of adult deaths globally

It also leads to billions of dollars in healthcare costs and productivity losses each year The World Health Organization recommends adults aged 18–64 get at least:

150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week, or

75 minutes of vigorous activity, plus muscle-strengthening exercises twice weekly ALSO READ: Climate change may be fuelling a global rise in deadly brain-eating amoebae However, climate pressures may make achieving these targets increasingly difficult. What did the Lancet study find about inactivity trends? To understand the link between climate and activity levels, researchers analysed data from 156 countries over 23 years (2000–2022). They used global temperature datasets, WHO physical activity data, and socioeconomic indicators such as GDP and mortality rates. By combining these datasets, scientists built a model to examine how rising temperatures influence physical inactivity and to forecast future trends up to 2050 under different climate scenarios.

Depending on future emission scenarios, the study estimates that by 2050 global physical inactivity could rise by roughly 1–1.75 percentage points due to heat alone. While that number may appear small, the population-level effects are substantial. Researchers estimate climate-driven inactivity could result in: 470,000–700,000 additional premature deaths every year

$2.4–$3.68 billion in annual productivity losses globally These figures reflect the health and economic ripple effects of a more sedentary global population. Which regions will be most affected by heat-driven inactivity? The study identifies major “hotspots” of climate-driven inactivity, particularly in: Central America and the Caribbean

Eastern sub-Saharan Africa

Equatorial Southeast Asia

Parts of Oceania These regions already experience higher temperatures and often lack infrastructure such as shaded public spaces or climate-controlled exercise facilities.

As a result, people living there may face the greatest barriers to staying active. India is also expected to face measurable health impacts . The study found that under the climate scenarios analysed, the mortality rate linked to physical inactivity in the country could reach about 10.62 deaths per 100,000 population by 2050. Given India’s large population and hot climate, rising temperatures could significantly influence physical activity patterns and related health outcomes. Why does extreme heat reduce physical activity? The study authors say that several physiological and environmental factors explain the trend. When temperatures rise: The body diverts blood flow to the skin to cool down

Sweating increases, raising dehydration risk

Cardiovascular strain and fatigue rise

Air pollution and humidity may worsen breathing Together, these factors make physical activity feel harder and less safe.