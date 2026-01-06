Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 11:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Climate change may be fuelling a global rise in deadly brain-eating amoebae

Climate change may be fuelling a global rise in deadly brain-eating amoebae

A new study warns that climate change and failing water infrastructure are creating ideal conditions for brain-eating amoebae to survive, spread and threaten public health worldwide

brain eating amoeba

Brain-eating amoebae emerging as a global health risk in a warming climate, warns a new study. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 11:40 AM IST

Deadly brain-eating amoebae are emerging as a global health concern, with climate change, warm waters and weak detection systems allowing these pathogens to persist and spread.
 
The study, titled The rising threat of amoebae: a global public health challenge, published in the journal Biocontaminant, highlights how free-living amoebae, some of which can cause fatal brain infections, are becoming an emerging public health concern. The researchers note that these organisms can tolerate high temperatures and disinfectants such as chlorine, making them harder to eliminate from water systems.
 
According to the study, the danger does not stop with amoebae themselves. It found that amoebae can carry other harmful bacteria and viruses inside them, protecting these pathogens from disinfectants and helping them persist in drinking and recreational water. Even more concerning, amoebae may help harbour and disseminate antibiotic resistance genes, potentially worsening the global antimicrobial resistance crisis.
 

How do people get exposed to these amoebae?

According to the study, pathogenic amoebae have been detected in:
  • Lakes, rivers and ponds
  • Swimming pools and hot springs
  • Drinking water distribution systems
  • Household biofilms, such as taps and filters
Swimming, diving, and other water-based recreational activities are the most recognised routes of exposure. Certain practices, such as nasal irrigation with untreated water, can also increase risk.

The researchers stress that infections are likely underdiagnosed and underreported, partly because symptoms can resemble other conditions and traditional diagnostic tools often miss amoebae.

Why are amoebic brain infections so hard to diagnose and treat?

Amoebic brain infections progress rapidly, and early symptoms such as fever, headache and nausea can look like common viral illnesses. By the time the correct diagnosis is made, treatment options are limited and often ineffective. 

What do scientists say needs to change now?

The study highlights major gaps in rapid, affordable diagnostic tools, especially in low-resource settings. This contributes to delayed treatment and extremely high fatality rates, reinforcing the need for prevention and early detection.
 
The researchers call for a One Health approach, recognising that human health, environmental change and water systems are deeply interconnected.
 
Key priorities include stronger surveillance of water sources, better diagnostic tools, public awareness during high-risk periods, and adoption of advanced water treatment technologies that can target amoebae and the pathogens they shelter.

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 11:39 AM IST

