Sitting too long may shrink your brain-even if you exercise daily

Most of us spend way too much time sitting. Whether it’s during long work meetings, binging our favourite shows, or doomscrolling on the phone, those hours add up. But what if I told you that even our daily workouts can’t fully undo the damage all that sitting might be doing to our brain?

Sitting for long hours? Your brain health could be at risk

Titled Increased sedentary behaviour is associated with neurodegeneration and worse cognition in older adults over a 7‐year period despite high levels of physical activity, and published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, the research found that sitting too much, even with regular exercise, is linked to memory decline, brain shrinkage, and increased risk for Alzheimer's disease.

How was the study on sitting and brain health conducted?

Researchers followed 404 adults aged 50 and older for up to seven years, measuring their daily movement with wrist-worn accelerometers that recorded activity 30 times a second, far more accurate than self-reporting.

These participants also underwent regular brain scans and cognitive testing to track changes over time. Surprisingly, most met or exceeded the CDC’s guidelines for physical activity (150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous exercise per week), yet still showed concerning signs of brain deterioration linked to the time they spent sitting.

What impact does sitting have on the brain?

The study found that increased sedentary time was associated with:

Thinning in brain regions involved in memory and cognition, such as the hippocampus and frontal lobes

Poorer performance on memory and thinking tests

Greater decline in brain volume, particularly in older adults carrying the APOE-ε4 gene, a known genetic risk factor for Alzheimer’s

Who is most vulnerable to brain damage from sitting?

The study found that APOE-ε4 gene carriers—those genetically predisposed to Alzheimer’s—experience the greatest harm from sedentary lifestyles. Among them, more sitting was tied to more rapid brain shrinkage and greater cognitive decline.

However, even non-carriers aren’t off the hook—long hours of sitting still posed risks for memory and brain function over time.

Can exercise undo the damage caused by sitting?

While exercise is great for brain health, this study shows it’s not enough on its own. Even participants who were physically active experienced neurodegeneration and memory issues if they also spent long periods sitting each day.

This suggests that sitting and movement are independent lifestyle factors—and we need to pay attention to both.

How to reduce brain health risks from sedentary time

According to the researchers, to protect one’s brain, one must move more and sit less throughout the day.

Here are some brain-friendly habits to try:

Use a standing desk or alternate between sitting and standing

Set a timer to remind yourself to stretch or walk every 30–60 minutes

Take walking meetings or phone calls

Incorporate light activities like housework or gardening throughout the day

Why prolonged sitting may be the new threat to brain health