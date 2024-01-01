Home / Health / Covid sub-variant JN.1: Insacog says 196 cases detected in country

Covid sub-variant JN.1: Insacog says 196 cases detected in country

The Insacog's data showed 179 Covid cases recorded in the country in December had the presence of JN.1, while 17 such cases were detected in November

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a separate "variant of interest" given its rapidly-increasing spread, but said it poses a "low" global public health risk.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

A total of 196 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in the country so far, with Odisha joining the list of states that have detected the presence of the variant, according to the Insacog's data updated on Monday.

Ten states and Union territories have so far detected the presence of the JN.1 sub-variant of the virus.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

These states are Kerala (83), Goa (51), Gujarat (34), Karnataka (eight), Maharashtra (seven), Rajasthan (five), Tamil Nadu (four), Telangana (two) Odisha (one) and Delhi (one), according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (Insacog).

The Insacog's data showed 179 Covid cases recorded in the country in December had the presence of JN.1, while 17 such cases were detected in November.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a separate "variant of interest" given its rapidly-increasing spread, but said it poses a "low" global public health risk.

The JN.1 sub-variant of the coronavirus was previously classified as a variant of interest (VOI) as part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineages, the parent lineage that is classified as a VOI, the world body said.

However, in recent weeks, JN.1 cases continued to be reported from multiple countries and its prevalence has rapidly increased globally.

The Centre has asked the states and Union territories to maintain a constant vigil amid an uptick in the number of Covid cases and the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant in the country.

India has recorded 636 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases stood at 4,394, according to the data released by the Health ministry on Monday.

Also Read

JN.1 Covid-19 update: 83 cases detected in India so far, says INSACOG

157 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1 detected; highest from Kerala: Insacog

Who are Jehovah's Witnesses, the community targeted in Kerala serial blasts

Happy Kerala Piravi 2023: History, importance, celebration and more

Covid New Variant: Everything you need to know about JN.1 found in Kerala

JN.1 Covid-19 update: 636 new cases; Kerala takes measures to avoid spread

Maharashtra logs 131 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 1.05%

India logs highest single day rise in Covid-19 cases in 10 months

Focus shifts to healthcare delivery in 2023 as Covid stress eases

162 JN.1 sub-variant cases reported across 9 states, Kerala leads with 83

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CoronavirusCoronavirus TestsKeralaGoaGujaratHealth MinistryWHO

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story