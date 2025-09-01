Air pollution now India’s top health threat

Air pollution has emerged as India’s most severe health threat, reducing the country’s average life expectancy by 3.5 years, according to the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) 2025 report by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC).

The study finds that toxic air robs Indians of nearly twice as many years as childhood and maternal malnutrition and more than five times the impact of unsafe water, sanitation, and handwashing.

How much life are Indians losing to toxic air?

The report reveals that all 1.4 billion Indians live in areas where pollution levels exceed the World Health Organization’s safe limit of 5 µg/m³ for PM2.5. On average, dirty air is cutting 3.5 years off Indian lives.

In comparison: Malnutrition reduces life expectancy by 1.6 years

Tobacco use by 1.5 years

Unsafe water and sanitation by just 8.4 months Northern India remains the most polluted region on Earth According to the report, the northern belt is still the world’s most polluted zone, with 544.4 million people (38.9 per cent of India’s population) living under severe air pollution Delhi-NCR is the worst hit, with residents facing a loss of 8.2 years in life expectancy (based on WHO’s standard).

Bihar: 5.6 years lost

Haryana: 5.3 years lost

Uttar Pradesh: 5 years lost Even by India’s weaker PM2.5 standard of 40 µg/m³, Delhi-NCR residents would still lose 4.74 years of life expectancy.