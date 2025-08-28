This new WHO-backed mosquito repellent cuts malaria risk by over 50%

Malaria and dengue continue to claim hundreds of thousands of lives each year, but scientists may have found a powerful new line of defence—WHO-endorsed spatial repellent sheets that emit mosquito-deterring vapours.

A new study titled Volatile pyrethroid spatial repellents for preventing mosquito bites: a systematic review and meta-analysis, published in eBioMedicine (The Lancet group), confirms that these repellents can cut mosquito bites by more than half. The study analysed 1.7 million mosquitoes over 25 years, marking the first significant innovation in mosquito control in four decades.

What are spatial repellents and how do they work?

Also known as spatial emanators, these lightweight paper-like devices release pyrethroid-based chemicals into the air that deter mosquitoes. Unlike topical lotions or coils, they don’t require direct skin application, heat, or electricity.

Roughly the size of a sheet of paper, they offer up to a year of protection against mosquitoes that carry malaria, dengue , Zika, yellow fever, and West Nile virus. Repels more than 50 per cent of mosquito bites On average, the spatial repellents reduced mosquito bites by over 50 per cent. Some trials recorded up to 75 per cent effectiveness against Anopheles arabiensis, one of the most dangerous malaria-carrying species. Importantly, they worked both indoors and outdoors—offering more versatility than bed nets or insecticide sprays, which are often location-limited. Why these repellents matter in the fight against malaria Malaria still claim s an estimated 608,000 lives each year, according to WHO data. Existing tools like insecticide-treated bed nets are only useful indoors and during the night. Repellent creams are expensive and require frequent reapplication, while coils offer only short bursts of protection.