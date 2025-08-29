Anaemia isn't just about iron: Doctors bust myths and share real causes

Anaemia remains one of the most widespread yet misunderstood health conditions in India. Despite its high prevalence, it is often reduced to a simple issue of low iron
, leading to late diagnosis and inadequate treatment. According to doctors, the myths surrounding anaemia continue to mask its true impact on overall health.
In this Fact-Check Friday special, we bust the biggest misconceptions with expert inputs from Dr Tushar Tayal, Consultant, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, and Dr Pradeep Mahindrakar, Lab Director & Chief of Laboratory, Micron Metropolis Healthcare Pvt Ltd.
Myth: Anaemia only happens if you don’t eat enough iron
Fact:
Iron deficiency is the most common cause of anaemia, but it’s not the only one. Deficiencies in vitamin B12
, folate, or chronic conditions such as kidney disease
and autoimmune disorders can also trigger it.
Dr Tushar Tayal explained, “Anaemia is a condition where the body doesn’t have enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen. While iron deficiency is common, patients with chronic illnesses, genetic conditions, or vitamin deficiencies
may also develop anaemia despite having adequate iron intake.”
Myth: Anaemia is only a women’s health problem
Fact: Women are more vulnerable
due to menstruation, pregnancy
, and nutritional gaps, but men and children are equally at risk. Ignoring the condition in men often delays diagnosis.
According to Dr Pradeep Mahindrakar, “At our labs, we see cases across genders and age groups. Men can develop anaemia due to chronic diseases, bleeding disorders, or nutritional deficiencies. It’s important to break the stereotype that it’s only a ‘women’s issue’.”
Myth: Feeling tired is the only sign of anaemia
Fact: Fatigue is common, but anaemia can also cause pale skin, dizziness, headaches, rapid heartbeat, brittle nails, and poor concentration. Subtle symptoms are often missed.
Dr Tayal noted, “Many young professionals brush off symptoms like poor focus or persistent headaches as stress. But these could be signs of anaemia. Early recognition helps avoid serious complications.”
Myth: Anaemia is minor and can be ignored
Fact: Untreated anaemia can strain the heart, reduce work productivity, weaken immunity, and in severe cases, lead to organ damage. It is far from “just a minor weakness.”
Dr Mahindrakar cautioned, “Anaemia not only impacts daily energy levels but also long-term health outcomes. Identifying the root cause through proper tests is critical, rather than assuming it will pass on its own.”
Myth: Taking iron tablets is the cure
Fact: Self-medicating with iron supplements can do more harm than good. Excess iron can damage the liver, heart, and pancreas. The right treatment depends on the underlying cause, which may not be iron deficiency at all.
Dr Tayal warned, “Not every anaemia patient needs iron tablets. Unsupervised supplementation can lead to iron overload. The treatment must be personalised after blood investigations identify the specific deficiency.”
Myth: Only people with poor diets get anaemia
Fact: While poor nutrition plays a role, anaemia can also result from genetic conditions (like thalassaemia), chronic kidney disease, autoimmune disorders, blood loss due to ulcers, or even side effects of certain medications.
Dr Mahindrakar pointed out, “We often see patients with healthy diets still developing anaemia. Chronic illnesses and hereditary blood disorders are important contributors that need to be ruled out.”
Myth: Anaemia is always obvious
Fact: Many people live with anaemia without realising it. Mild cases may not show symptoms until the condition worsens. This silent progression is why screening is crucial, especially in high-risk groups like women, children, and the elderly.
Dr Tayal said, “Anaemia can be silent for months. Patients may only notice severe symptoms once haemoglobin levels drop significantly. Regular health check-ups are the best way to catch it early.”
Myth: Once treated, anaemia never comes back
Fact:
Anaemia can recur if the underlying cause isn’t addressed. For example, women with heavy menstrual
bleeding, patients with chronic diseases, or those with poor nutrient absorption (like in coeliac disease) may face repeated episodes.
Dr Mahindrakar explained, “Correcting haemoglobin temporarily is not enough. The root cause has to be diagnosed and treated—otherwise, the anaemia often returns.”
Myth: Children outgrow anaemia as they get older
Fact: Childhood anaemia can have long-term effects on growth, brain development, and immunity. Without intervention, it may persist into adulthood, impacting education and productivity.
Dr Tayal warned, “Anaemia in children should never be brushed off. Nutritional deficiencies in the formative years can permanently affect learning ability and growth.”
Myth: Anaemia is only about low haemoglobin
Fact: While haemoglobin levels are the main indicator, doctors also assess red blood cell size, colour, and other parameters to understand the type of anaemia. A normal haemoglobin reading doesn’t always rule out the condition.
Dr Mahindrakar clarified, “Anaemia is not a one-dimensional diagnosis. Lab tests like serum ferritin, vitamin B12, and folate levels help us understand the real cause and provide targeted treatment.”
