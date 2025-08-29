Anaemia isn't just about iron: Doctors bust myths and share real causes

Anaemia remains one of the most widespread yet misunderstood health conditions in India. Despite its high prevalence, it is often reduced to a simple issue of low iron , leading to late diagnosis and inadequate treatment. According to doctors, the myths surrounding anaemia continue to mask its true impact on overall health.

In this Fact-Check Friday special, we bust the biggest misconceptions with expert inputs from Dr Tushar Tayal, Consultant, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, and Dr Pradeep Mahindrakar, Lab Director & Chief of Laboratory, Micron Metropolis Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

Myth: Anaemia only happens if you don’t eat enough iron

Fact: Iron deficiency is the most common cause of anaemia, but it’s not the only one. Deficiencies in Iron deficiency is the most common cause of anaemia, but it’s not the only one. Deficiencies in vitamin B12 , folate, or chronic conditions such as kidney disease and autoimmune disorders can also trigger it.

Dr Tushar Tayal explained, “Anaemia is a condition where the body doesn’t have enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen. While iron deficiency is common, patients with chronic illnesses, genetic conditions, or vitamin deficiencies may also develop anaemia despite having adequate iron intake.” Myth: Anaemia is only a women’s health problem Fact: due to menstruation, Women are more vulnerable due to menstruation, pregnancy , and nutritional gaps, but men and children are equally at risk. Ignoring the condition in men often delays diagnosis. According to Dr Pradeep Mahindrakar, “At our labs, we see cases across genders and age groups. Men can develop anaemia due to chronic diseases, bleeding disorders, or nutritional deficiencies. It’s important to break the stereotype that it’s only a ‘women’s issue’.”

Myth: Feeling tired is the only sign of anaemia Fact: Fatigue is common, but anaemia can also cause pale skin, dizziness, headaches, rapid heartbeat, brittle nails, and poor concentration. Subtle symptoms are often missed. Dr Tayal noted, “Many young professionals brush off symptoms like poor focus or persistent headaches as stress. But these could be signs of anaemia. Early recognition helps avoid serious complications.” Myth: Anaemia is minor and can be ignored Fact: Untreated anaemia can strain the heart, reduce work productivity, weaken immunity, and in severe cases, lead to organ damage. It is far from “just a minor weakness.”

Dr Mahindrakar cautioned, “Anaemia not only impacts daily energy levels but also long-term health outcomes. Identifying the root cause through proper tests is critical, rather than assuming it will pass on its own.” Myth: Taking iron tablets is the cure Fact: Self-medicating with iron supplements can do more harm than good. Excess iron can damage the liver, heart, and pancreas. The right treatment depends on the underlying cause, which may not be iron deficiency at all. Dr Tayal warned, “Not every anaemia patient needs iron tablets. Unsupervised supplementation can lead to iron overload. The treatment must be personalised after blood investigations identify the specific deficiency.”

Myth: Only people with poor diets get anaemia Fact: While poor nutrition plays a role, anaemia can also result from genetic conditions (like thalassaemia), chronic kidney disease, autoimmune disorders, blood loss due to ulcers, or even side effects of certain medications. Dr Mahindrakar pointed out, “We often see patients with healthy diets still developing anaemia. Chronic illnesses and hereditary blood disorders are important contributors that need to be ruled out.” Myth: Anaemia is always obvious Fact: Many people live with anaemia without realising it. Mild cases may not show symptoms until the condition worsens. This silent progression is why screening is crucial, especially in high-risk groups like women, children, and the elderly.