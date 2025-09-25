What exactly happened in Denmark and Greenland?
Why did governments force contraception or sterilisation in the first place?
Was Denmark the only country to do this?
- India (1970s Emergency era): During Indira Gandhi’s Emergency (1975–77), millions were sterilised in mass drives. While men were often targeted, poor and rural women were also coerced. Some procedures were conducted in unsanitary conditions, leading to serious complications and deaths.
- Peru (1990s): Under President Alberto Fujimori, over 270,000 mostly Indigenous and poor women were sterilised—often misled or without consent. Many developed chronic health issues.
- Japan (1948–1996): Under the Eugenic Protection Law, around 25,000 people, mostly women with disabilities, were forcibly sterilised. In 2019, the government apologised and offered compensation.
- Sweden (1930s–1970s): Thousands of women deemed “unfit” or socially disadvantaged were sterilised under eugenics policies. Sweden formally apologised in 1997.
- Czech Republic & Slovakia (1970s–2000s): Roma women were subjected to forced sterilisation. The Czech government apologised in 2009 and later passed a compensation law.
- United States (20th century): Several US states sterilised women under eugenics laws—primarily women of colour, the poor, and the institutionalised. As recently as the 2010s, California’s prison system was found conducting sterilisation surgeries without proper consent.
- China’s one-child policy and coercive enforcement (1980): China’s family planning policy, imposed in 1980, by Chinese Communist Party, was one of the most sweeping examples of reproductive control. Millions of families faced heavy fines if they had more than one child. Reports documented cases of forced abortions and sterilisation. The state framed the measure as essential for economic development. Decades later, the one-child policy has created a demographic imbalance that China continues to struggle with. A shrinking workforce, rapidly ageing population, and skewed gender ratios have all been traced back to the policy. Despite scrapping the rule in 2016 and later allowing three children, the effects are proving irreversible.
What does this mean for women’s health today?
