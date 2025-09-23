WHO, EU dismiss Trump's claim that Tylenol in pregnancy causes autism

How did the WHO respond?

The WHO flatly rejected the suggestion that paracetamol causes autism.

According to media reports, a WHO spokesperson clarified in a statement that the evidence linking prenatal use and autism is inconsistent and does not support a causal link.

The organisation emphasised that medicines with proven value should not be undermined by political statements.

What is the EU saying about paracetamol in pregnancy?

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) also confirmed there is no new evidence requiring a change in guidance.

Steffen Thirstrup, EMA’s Chief Medical Officer, said in a statement, “Paracetamol remains an important option to treat pain or fever in pregnant women. Our advice is based on a rigorous assessment of the available scientific data, and we have found no evidence that taking paracetamol during pregnancy causes autism in children.”