Home / Health / Vitamin E deficiency is sneaky - here's how it silently harms you

Vitamin E deficiency is sneaky - here's how it silently harms you

From numbness and fatigue to immune risks and nerve damage, vitamin E deficiency is more common than we think - and easier to miss

vitamin e deficiency
Foods rich in vitamin E, including nuts, seeds, and leafy greens, play a key role in preventing deficiency and supporting overall health. (Photo: Adobestock)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 6:18 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Think of vitamin E as your body’s shield – protecting cells from damage, supporting healing, and keeping your nervous system ticking. But when this shield weakens, the effects aren’t always obvious at first, making it easy for deficiency to slip under the radar until real health issues arise.
 

Spotting the early signs

 
Vitamin E is a fat-soluble vitamin with powerful antioxidant properties. It protects cells from oxidative stress, supports immunity, and helps keep skin and eyes healthy. Vitamin E deficiency can creep up gradually, making it difficult to detect in its early stages. One may experience:
 
  • Weakness in muscles
  • Minor coordination issues
  • Numbness in hands and feet
 
“Some people may also have mild changes in vision, delayed wound healing, or inexplicable fatigue and ‘brain fog.’ Since these symptoms can be attributed to other everyday concerns such as stress or aging, physicians must take extra precautions,” shares Dr Amit Nabar, Director for Emergency Medicine & Community Medicine at S.L. Raheja Fortis Hospital.
 

Reasons behind deficiency

 
Poor dietary intake
 
Deficiency often stems from diets that are very low in fat or that cut out foods naturally rich in vitamin E. Skipping nuts, seeds, vegetable oils, and leafy greens can leave the body short of this vital nutrient. Malnutrition, particularly in parts of the developing world, remains a major risk factor.
 
Fat malabsorption disorders
 
Certain health conditions affect the body’s ability to absorb dietary fats, and with them, fat-soluble vitamins like vitamin E. These include:
 
  • Cystic fibrosis: This disorder impacts the pancreas, making it harder to break down and absorb fats, raising the risk of nutrient deficiencies
  • Chronic pancreatitis: Damage to the pancreas disrupts fat digestion, which in turn affects vitamin E absorption
  • Crohn’s disease: Inflammation of the digestive tract interferes with nutrient uptake, including essential vitamins
 
Genetic disorders
 
Some rare inherited conditions directly impair the metabolism of vitamin E. These include:
 
  • Abetalipoproteinemia (impaired fat and fat-soluble vitamin absorption)
  • Ataxia (damage to the part of the brain that controls muscle coordination)
 
“Some medications and previous surgeries may also influence absorption of Vitamin E,” said Dr Nabar.
 

The effect on your body

 
Impact on the nervous system
 
One of the more serious consequences of low vitamin E is its effect on the nervous system. “Vitamin E is what helps keep your nerves healthy. If you’re deficient in it, you can get serious problems with your nervous system. You may have some numbness, have trouble balancing, or even issues with eye movement,” said Dr Nabar.
 
Immunity and healing
 
Without adequate levels of vitamin E, the body can struggle to fend off infections and even heal wounds effectively. “A deficiency in vitamin E also compromises your immune system, leaving you open to infections and impairing your body’s recovery after surgery or a wound. Research demonstrates individuals with a deficiency are much more prone to infections, especially respiratory infections,” explained Dr Nabar.
 

Risks of ignoring it

 
Progressive untreated deficiency can lead to:
 
  • Irreversible neuropathy (damage or dysfunction of peripheral nerves)
  • Coordination problems
  • Retinopathy (damage to the blood vessels in retina) with vision loss
  • Hemolytic anemia in infants (destruction of red blood cells that happens faster than the body can replace them)
  • Cardiomyopathy (a disease of the heart muscle, causing it to become enlarged, thickened, rigid, or weakened)
  • Poor pregnancy outcomes
 

Testing for deficiency

 
If the doctor suspects a deficiency, he or she can check for it by measuring vitamin E levels in the blood. “The standard test is serum α-tocopherol, interpreted relative to lipid levels (α-tocopherol:lipid ratio). Monitoring every 3–6 months is advised in active disease, then annually for chronic risk groups,” said Dr Rohit Deshpande, internal medicine specialist at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai.
 
“Historically, diagnosis depended on catching advanced symptoms or low blood levels of α-tocopherol, but by then, much of the damage may already have occurred. Today, artificial intelligence is changing this paradigm with platforms that integrate genetic insights, dietary patterns, and biomarker trends to detect risk earlier, sometimes months before symptoms develop,” added Sid Das, co-founder of eGenome, a firm working in predictive health technologies.
 

Managing vitamin E deficiency

 
The role of diet
 
While supplements are available, the best approach often starts with food. Accessible sources are sunflower, safflower, soybean, and peanut oils, as well as almonds, peanuts, sunflower seeds, and leafy greens such as spinach. “Even small daily intakes of a handful of nuts or several tablespoons of vegetable oil can make a big difference. Also adding vitamin E to common foods like oils and cereals helps people with limited dietary options get enough of the nutrient,” added Dr Deshpande.
 
Role of supplements
 
Supplements can bridge the gap, but dosage matters. Doctors often recommend tailored approaches based on health history and concurrent medications. “Natural d-alpha-tocopherol is also more easily bioavailable than the synthetic forms. For general health, the adult RDA is ~15 mg/day, achievable through diet alone,” shared Dr Deshpande.
 
In severe cases, doctors may prescribe very high doses of vitamin E (800–1000 mg/day), but this must be carefully monitored as too much can raise the risk of bleeding, especially in patients on blood thinners like warfarin, he said.
 

Bottom line

 
Vitamin E deficiency might not make headlines as often as other nutrient shortages, but it is just as important for overall health. 
   
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

200 people fall sick in Delhi after consuming Kuttu atta during Navratri

Rapid health reforms, new treatments required to tackle Alzheimer's: Study

Vitamin A deficiency: What It means for your vision and immune system

From bananas to cheese: How long foods stay in your digestive system

Chronic poor sleep may nudge brain toward dementia, find researchers

Topics :Health with BSBS Web ReportsHealth and nutrition

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story