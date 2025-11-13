Home / Health / Ten diabetes-friendly grains to steady blood sugar and support weight loss

Ten diabetes-friendly grains to steady blood sugar and support weight loss

World Diabetes Day 2025: Experts say shifting from high-GI staples to low-GI grains can help steady blood sugar, curb cravings, improve satiety, and support weight control with simple grain rotation

diabetes friendly grains, low GI grains
Low-GI grains such as millets, barley, and quinoa help stabilise blood sugar and support healthy weight management. (Photo: AdobeStock)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
Can something as simple as switching your grains help control diabetes and weight? According to Dr Pramod Tripathi, a Pune-based physician and founder of ‘Freedom from Diabetes’, known for his work in diabetes reversal, is urging people to rethink. In a recent post, he highlighted ten low-glycaemic index (low-GI) grains that can help keep your blood sugar stable and support long-term weight management, without making you feel deprived.  The glycaemic index (GI) measures how quickly a food raises blood sugar levels. Foods with a GI below 55 release glucose slowly into the bloodstream, helping prevent sudden spikes.
 
That means more steady energy, fewer cravings, and better insulin response, which are all critical for anyone managing diabetes or prediabetes.
 
Dr Tripathi explains that most Indian households depend on just two grains: wheat and rice. The problem is that both tend to have higher GI values and can trigger sugar surges. Rotating in low-GI grains instead can reset the body’s metabolism, improve satiety, and support sustainable weight control.

Which grains does Dr Tripathi recommend for blood sugar control?

Here’s a look at the grains Dr Tripathi recommends:

Barley: An ancient grain that can calm modern sugar spikes

According to Dr Tripathi, Barley tops the list, with a GI of 25–30. It’s rich in soluble fibre, beta-glucan, which slows down digestion and glucose absorption. Historically part of Indian diets since the Indus Valley era, barley is making a comeback as a diabetes-friendly grain that improves gut health and keeps you full longer.

Foxtail millet: Ayurveda calls it ‘Shri Dhanya’

Foxtail millet is one of the sacred grains in Ayurveda and has a GI of 30–35. It is packed with protein, iron, and calcium, and helps maintain steady blood sugar. This millet also supports energy metabolism, making it perfect for anyone looking to lose weight without losing strength.

Brown top millet: The underdog grain with slow-burning energy

High in fibre and micronutrients, brown top millet digests slowly, preventing sugar spikes and promoting heart health. It is especially useful for people who struggle with mid-day hunger pangs, as its slow release of energy keeps you going for hours.

Little millet: A tiny grain that can make a big difference

Dr Tripathi also recommends little millet as is rich in magnesium, iron, and B vitamins, the nutrients vital for energy and metabolism. Its fibre content slows glucose absorption, making it a smart substitute for rice in idlis, dosas, or khichdi.

Kodo millet: Tradition meets modern health goals

Kodo millet, once a staple in tribal diets, is making a comeback for all the right reasons. With its antioxidants and fibre, it helps lower inflammation, stabilises blood sugar, and supports weight management. Add it to your upma or porridge for a nourishing twist.

Banyad millet: The hardy grain that thrives in tough conditions

Known for growing in low-water regions, banyad millet is rich in protein and minerals while being gentle on blood sugar. It supports cardiovascular and digestive health, ideal for diabetics looking for diversity in their grain choices.

Khapli wheat: Is this ancient wheat better than modern varieties?

Khapli (or Emmer) wheat is an ancient variety with a GI of 40–45, which is significantly lower than regular wheat. Dr Tripathi suggests having it for lunch as it provides sustained energy. Its fibre supports digestion and helps manage cravings. Rotating khapli wheat with millets can keep your meals interesting and metabolism balanced.

Amaranth (Rajgira): An ancient pseudo-grain making a comeback

Amaranth, or rajgira, is naturally gluten-free and rich in protein, calcium, and iron. Its low GI ensures a slow glucose release. Amaranth is versatile and can be used to make porridge, rotis, or laddoos. It’s a great way to nourish your body, cater to those taste buds, while keeping blood sugar steady.

Buckwheat (Kuttu): The fasting food that works year-round

Kuttu isn’t just for Navratri. It’s a powerhouse of antioxidants and fibre, helping stabilise blood sugar and support heart health. Its nutty flavour pairs beautifully in pancakes, cheelas, or as flour for rotis.

Quinoa: The global superfood

Quinoa has earned its reputation for good reason. Packed with all nine essential amino acids and rich in fibre, it is an excellent rice alternative for diabetics. Its GI is low, keeps you full longer, and supports muscle and metabolic health.

When and how should diabetics eat these grains for best results?

Dr Tripathi suggests pairing your grains with the right meal timing:
  • Afternoons: Wheat-based options like khapli wheat or jowar chana roti for sustained energy.
  • Evenings: Millets such as foxtail, kodo, or banyad millet that are light and fibre-rich.
He also emphasises rotating these grains for variety and to give the gut microbiome a healthy mix of fibres and nutrients.
 
Watch: 
 

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

